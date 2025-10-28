Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Mineral Mountain Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce that drilling operations have commenced on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project in Arizona. The Mineral Mountain project is located on a prolific northeast trending porphyry copper belt approximately 25 kilometers (km) southwest from Rio Tinto and BHP's giant Resolution porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 20km northeast of the Florence porphyry copper deposit (Figure-1).

The diamond drilling program is designed to drill test at depth the large area of copper-molybdenum mineralization and alteration exposed at surface and the equally large, open ended positive chargeability body at depth. A brief description of the porphyry copper target to be tested is set out below.

Porphyry Copper Target

Copper and molybdenum mineralization occurs over an area of approximately 4,500 meters (m) long up to 2,000m wide and is underlain by an open-ended, northeast trending positive chargeability anomaly (>14mrad) measuring approximately 3,200m by 1,200m.

The copper mineralization is hosted in Laramide age, potassic, propylitic and phyllic altered porphyritic and non-porphyritic quartz monzonites and biotite granodiorites, typical host rocks for porphyry copper deposits in Arizona.

Copper mineralization contains enhanced gold concentrations, several Laramide age porphyry copper deposits in Arizona contain enhanced gold concentrations.

The copper mineralization contains a significant amount of chalcocite, a copper sulfide mineral that results from weathering/oxidization/supergene cycles and is typically observed in Laramide age porphyry copper deposits in Arizona.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Copper Fox is excited to test this large, high-quality porphyry copper target that exhibits the mineralization, alteration, host rocks, and geophysical signatures typically observed at other porphyry copper deposit in Arizona. The size of the porphyry footprint and its location on a northeast trending porphyry copper belt that hosts some of the largest porphyry copper deposit in Arizona is an indication of the porphyry potential of the Mineral Mountain project."

Rationale for Drill Plan

The objective of the 2025 drilling program is to drill test the depth extent of the porphyry style copper-molybdenum mineralization and alteration exposed on surface and determine the cause of the underlying, equally large open-ended chargeability anomaly. Figure-2 shows the distribution of the copper-molybdenum mineralization, the underlying open-ended positive chargeability anomaly, and the locations of drillholes approved in the Plan of Operation filed with the Bureau of Land Management for the project.





Figure-1: Regional location of the Mineral Mountain copper project on northeast trending porphyry copper belt.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/272129_8bf009d0d4d34942_001full.jpg





Figure-2: Proposed drillhole locations showing Cu-Mo mineralization and the underlying chargeability anomaly (>14mrad).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/272129_8bf009d0d4d34942_002full.jpg

The drilling program calls for up to 2,000m of drilling in four locations as specified in the drilling permit. Copper Fox has designed a flexible drilling program to consider the possibility of extending the length of a drillhole depending on observations in drill core based on the factors such as presence and abundance of copper mineralization, veining, and associated alteration patterns. While this could result in extending the depth of a drillhole there is a possibility that the planned drilling could result in less than the four drillholes being completed.

Qualified Person

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. Copper Fox, and its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., assets are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project, the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia, and the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding; a drilling program; the objective of the program; porphyry style alteration and mineralization; a chargeability anomaly; enhanced gold concentrations; supergene chalcocite; the estimated dimensions of quartz vein hosted copper and molybdenum mineralization and interpreted Laramide age intrusive rocks.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its standards have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the drilling program may not be completed as planned or at all; the objective of the program may not be achieved; the porphyry style alteration and mineralization may not be representative of a porphyry copper system; the estimated dimensions of the chargeability anomaly may not be accurate; the chargeability anomaly may not represent porphyry copper mineralization; enhanced gold concentrations may not occur with the copper mineralization; the supergene chalcocite may not represent weathering/oxidization/supergene cycles; the estimated dimensions of quartz vein hosted copper and molybdenum mineralization may not be accurate and the intrusive rocks may not be of Laramide age; further exploration may not locate additional porphyry style mineralization, the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to effects of threatened tariffs, timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272129

SOURCE: Copper Fox Metals Inc.