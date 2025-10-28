Samsung Biologics reports third quarter 2025 financial results

Recorded Q3'25 consolidated revenue of KRW 1,660.2 billion

Recorded Q3'25 consolidated operating profit of KRW 728.8 billion

Delivered consistent performance through stable capacity ramp-up and strengthened global partnerships

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

"Our third quarter results reflect the solid foundation we have built through operational excellence and disciplined execution," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "We continue to prioritize standardization and scalability across our global network under our ExellenS manufacturing framework, delivering speed, reliability, and predictable outcomes that our partners can count on. As the industry evolves, our commitment remains clear-to create sustained value for clients by ensuring that every product we manufacture contributes to advancing patient health worldwide."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Samsung Biologics posted consolidated revenue of KRW 1,660.2 billion and operating profit of KRW 728.8 billion in the third quarter of 2025, driven by full-scale operations at Plant 4 and steady sales across all business units.

Standalone revenue reached KRW 1,257.5 billion, reflecting stable operations across all facilities and expanded project execution. The company maintained its annual revenue growth guidance, supported by steady client demand and efficient capacity utilization.

[Consolidated Earnings, KRW billion]

Q3'25 Q3'24 YoY Change Revenue 1,660.2 1,187.1 473.1 Operating Profit 728.8 338.6 390.2 EBITDA 907.8 495.4 412.4

BUSINESS UPDATES

In the third quarter, Samsung Biologics continued to secure new manufacturing and development contracts with global pharmaceutical partners, bringing its cumulative contract volume to over USD 20 billion since its founding. These achievements highlight the company's consistent performance and enduring trust from its clients across diverse modalities.

The planned spin-off to separate the CDMO business from its subsidiary remains on track for completion in November 2025. This will enable each entity to maintain a clear strategic focus, allowing Samsung Biologics to enhance client satisfaction and long-term competitiveness as a dedicated, pure-play CDMO.

The company also introduced ExellenS, its optimized manufacturing framework that represents the culmination of Samsung Biologics' operational excellence to date. Built on the principles of equivalency and speed in delivery, ExellenS integrates standardized design, equipment, and processes across all facilities, enabling greater flexibility in securing supply, speed-to-market, and rapid approvals.

Samsung Biologics further strengthened its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives during the quarter. The company established a Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) measurement system to assess and manage emissions across operations and supply chains. As a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Health Systems Task Force, Samsung Biologics advanced its commitment to carbon neutrality by aligning with the initiative's enhanced climate goals. The company is also encouraging its suppliers and partners to adopt shared sustainable practices, fostering collective progress toward decarbonization and a more resilient healthcare ecosystem.

With steady client demand and strong operational performance, Samsung Biologics remains on track to achieve its annual growth objectives. The company will continue to focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainable business practices, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in advancing global healthcare.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 784,000 liters across five plants, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics also operates commercial offices in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/

