Singapore's Equator Renewables Asia (ERA) and China's CRE International Co. Ltd (CREI) will jointly develop a 900 MW solar and 1.2 GWh battery project in Indonesia, with 400 MW (AC) slated for export to Singapore.Singapore-based ERA and China's CREI , a subsidiary of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation, signed a framework agreement to jointly invest in and develop a 900 MW solar and 1.2 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Indonesia's Riau Islands. CREI will lead generation-side investment, construction, and operation, while ERA will handle transmission and offtake coordination. ...

