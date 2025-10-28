From collectible Minecraft banana stickers to an exclusive Character Creator Item, the North American and European initiative inspires gamers, kids, and families to eat healthier and power their play with fruit.

Dole Food Company today announced a groundbreaking new partnership with Minecraft, the world's most popular video game, to inspire healthier lifestyles through interactive play, education and fruit-fueled fun.

Launching this October, the multi-phase global campaign marks the first time Dole will debut a marketing initiative simultaneously across North America and Europe. At the heart of this partnership is the shared vision of enabling all generations to be healthier.

The campaign, called "Make the World a Healthier Place," will run from October 2025 through March 2026 in the USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, Greece, and the Netherlands. It will emphasize how nutritious foods provide the energy needed for daily performance and play, while also offering accessible education on healthy eating habits, hydration, and overall nutrition. All resources will be available through Dole.com and a dedicated landing page at Dole.com/minecraft.

At the heart of the campaign is an exclusive Minecraft Character item where players can unlock a Dole Banana Hoodie for their in-game character by visiting Dole.com/minecraft by digitally uploading a DOLE Banana sticker or DOLE Pineapple tag. The landing page will also include a Dole Peel-and-Play digital sticker collection sheet, downloadable activity sheets, coloring pages, pixel-fun fruit masks, Minecraft-inspired recipes, and even a bingo game. To extend the experience beyond the screen, Dole will release two waves of limited-edition banana stickers and a pineapple tag featuring fan-favorite Minecraft characters. Wave one, running from October through March, will highlight icons such as Steve, Alex, the creeper, the Enderman, and the chicken jockey, while wave two, launching in mid-December, will introduce the sheep, ocelot, bee, wolf, and zombie.

To fuel play both in-game and IRL, the campaign also features a collection of fun, nutritious recipes designed to provide easy, energy-packed options for gamers and families. Recipes like Golden Banana Ingots, Creeper Crusher Smoothies, Banana Bread Cake Blocks, Pineapple Power Up Potions, Tropical Biome Bowls, and Enchanted Fruit Parfaits demonstrate how simple it can be to eat well and stay energized, even with one hand free for gaming. In-store displays and social media activations will further bring the campaign to life, transforming the produce section into a destination for fun, health, and creativity.

"This partnership with Minecraft represents an exciting new step in Dole's mission to inspire families worldwide to make the world a healthier place," said William Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole Food Company. "By blending fun, creativity, and education, we are connecting with a new generation of consumers in a way that feels natural and exciting. We want to show kids not only where their food comes from and how it is grown, but also how the right foods can fuel their adventures, whether in the game or in real life."

The collaboration between Dole and Minecraft will continue to expand beyond the first phase, with new opportunities for engagement designed to further reinforce the connection between healthy eating and imaginative play. Together, the two brands are committed to helping people around the world build better habits and a healthier future-one block and one banana at a time.

All elements will reside at Dole.com/minecraft, ensuring fans never miss a chance to engage.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh produce. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

