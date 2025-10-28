OCS builds on ESG progress, driving social mobility and sustainability across the UK & Ireland

FM leader publishes its annual ESG Impact Report

Ipswich, UK, Oct. 28, 2025, building on the progress made in social value creation, environmental performance, and governance standards. The report underscores OCS's commitment to doing business responsibly while delivering measurable impact for colleagues, customers, and communities.

The report highlights that in 2024, OCS supported 378 individuals into employment through its People into Work programme, and delivered 564 active apprenticeships, reinforcing its mission to create inclusive pathways into employment. Community engagement also grew, with OCS colleagues raising over £143,000 for charities and contributing 1,072 volunteering hours across the UK and Ireland.

Environmental performance remained a key focus, with 92% of electricity procured from renewable sources and 99% of waste diverted from landfill. OCS also continued its transition to a low-emission fleet and invested in energy efficiency measures across its operations. This year also saw the strategic acquisition of FES FM and FES Support Services, significantly enhancing OCS's capabilities in energy efficiency and decarbonisation. Governance improvements included strengthened anti-bribery measures, ISO 27001 certification for information security, and enhanced modern slavery risk assessments across the supply chain.

"Reflecting on 2024, we have achieved significant growth while carefully balancing our commitment to minimising environmental impact and maximising social value," said Daniel Dickson, CEO of OCS UK & Ireland. "Looking ahead, we are excited to expand and deepen our collaborations with partners to further enhance our social and environmental contributions."

Why ESG matters now

The findings come at a time when ESG performance is under increasing scrutiny from investors, customers, and regulators. Across industries, there is growing pressure for businesses to demonstrate not just intent, but measurable progress on sustainability and social value. Regulatory frameworks such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the UK's evolving climate disclosure requirements are raising the bar for transparency, while stakeholder demands and the need for risk mitigation are making ESG credentials increasingly weighted in the procurement process.

According to Jacky So, Sustainability Director OCS UK & Ireland, this shift represents a fundamental change in how businesses operate. "ESG is no longer a 'nice to have'. Stakeholders expect transparency, measurable targets, and tangible social impact. We're seeing a clear trend; organisations that embed ESG into their core strategy are outperforming on resilience, reputation, and long-term value creation. This isn't just about compliance; it's about competitive advantage. Companies that fail to act risk losing trust, talent, and market share."

OCS's approach links social mobility initiatives with environmental commitments and strong governance, reflecting best practice in the sector. "What stands out in this report is the integration of ESG across every part of the business," Jacky said. "From reducing emissions and waste to creating real employment opportunities for disadvantaged groups, OCS is demonstrating that ESG can deliver both social good and commercial success in a scalable and replicable way."

Download the full ESG Impact Report here - https://uk.ocs.com/esg-impact-report-2024/

