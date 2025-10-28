Organic Feed Market worth $18.56 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The organic feed market is projected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2030 from USD 12.35 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The organic feed market is booming, driven by changing consumer buying habits and stricter regulations. Rising global demand for certified organic meat, dairy, and eggs, fueled by health concerns and opposition to synthetic additives, forces producers in markets like North America and Europe to switch to organic feed to keep certification and access premium markets. The market continues to grow due to commitments to sustainable farming and animal welfare, with organic feed playing a key role in eco-friendly production. However, the industry faces significant challenges, mainly due to the higher costs of certified organic ingredients such as cereals and grains, as well as the ongoing difficulty of maintaining a reliable and sufficient supply chain for these raw materials.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Organic Feed Market"

Pellet form segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

In the organic feed market, pelleted feed emerges as the dominant form, largely due to the multiple advantages it offers for contemporary organic livestock farming. The pelleting process guarantees even nutrient distribution in each bite, which is essential for maintaining consistent animal health and growth. Compared to mash or crumbled feed, pellets enhance feed efficiency and reduce waste, enabling farmers to optimize feed use and minimize losses. Pelleted feed is easier to handle, transport, and store, ideal for large-scale operations where efficiency matters. It also enhances digestibility and feed conversion, leading to healthier livestock and higher productivity.

Additionally, the compact and dense nature of pellets helps maintain feed quality over time, preventing spoilage and reducing the risk of contamination. These factors collectively make pelleted feed the preferred choice across poultry, swine, and ruminant segments, reinforcing its leading position within the organic feed industry.

Poultry livestock segment is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

In the organic feed market, the poultry segment holds the largest share. This leading position is primarily driven by a surge in consumer demand for organic poultry products, which are increasingly perceived as healthier, safer, and more environmentally sustainable compared to conventionally produced alternatives. To meet these evolving consumer preferences, poultry farmers are progressively integrating organic feed formulations into their operations, not only to comply with stringent regulations that limit the use of antibiotics, growth promoters, and synthetic additives, but also to enhance overall flock health and welfare.

Organic feed plays a crucial role in improving growth performance, immune resilience, and the nutritional quality of poultry meat and eggs, including higher levels of beneficial fatty acids and essential nutrients. Moreover, the shift toward organic poultry farming is supported by premium pricing and market incentives, encouraging producers to adopt organic practices on a larger scale. Consequently, poultry remains a dominant segment, maintaining a substantial share in the global organic feed market and driving innovation in feed formulation and sustainable livestock management.

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period

In the global organic feed market, Europe is currently one of the dominant regions in terms of market share, underpinned by robust regulatory frameworks, strong consumer demand, and well-established production infrastructure. The region is expected to continue leading during the forecast period due to stringent organic farming regulations that enforce high standards for feed quality, animal welfare, and the restriction of synthetic additives, ensuring that organic livestock products meet local and international expectations. Consumer awareness and preference for organic and sustainably produced food further drive the adoption of organic feed, particularly in key livestock sectors such as dairy and poultry.

Germany, France, and the UK serve as major contributors, supported by advanced agricultural practices and a network of reliable organic feed suppliers. Additionally, the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) offers financial incentives and subsidies that encourage farmers to transition to or expand their organic farming operations, thereby enhancing market stability and growth. Robust regulatory support, high consumer demand, financial incentives, and established infrastructure cement Europe's position as a dominant region in the global organic feed market, with continuous potential for further expansion.

The report profiles key players such as organic feeds services include Cargill, Incorporated (US), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), ForFarmers Group (Netherlands), Bern Aqua NV (ADM) (Belgium), Aller Aqua A/S (Denmark), The Organic Feed Company (UK), Scratch & Peck (US), Country Heritage Feeds (Australia), Green Mountain Feeds (US), and Unique Organics Ltd. (India).

