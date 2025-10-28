The Descartes Systems Group Inc: ESPAS and Steinehelden Use Descartes' Solution to Optimize Ecommerce Productivity by 500% While Supporting Special Needs of Workers

LEIPZIG, Germany and ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Switzerland's ESPAS, a non-profit foundation for labor integration that manages ecommerce fulfillment for various web shops, and Germany's Steinehelden, a non-profit company that operates an online shop for LEGO® products, are using Descartes' ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to optimize ecommerce fulfillment processes, reduce error rates and increase customer satisfaction. With its user-friendly interface and the ability to tailor workflows to the needs of employees, the solution is also supporting the integration of persons with and without disabilities into the workforce.

"Our employees are people who face barriers in the primary labor market, but who want to actively contribute their skills and motivation," said Danja Klink, Head of Services of ESPAS. "While most have no background in logistics, with Descartes' ecommerce WMS, they can take on fulfillment activities independently, such as picking orders. This not only boosts operational efficiency but also gives employees greater self-confidence and responsibility in day-to-day work. Since deploying the solution in 2022, we've increased order processing productivity by 500 percent by automating manual processes and significantly reducing error rates. In addition, every employee can work on any order, which is particularly important as disabilities can often lead to short-term absences."

"Logistics and order processing are at the heart of Steinehelden," said David Lyle, Managing Director at the organization's parent company Gemeinnützige Integrationsgesellschaft Kaiserslautern mbH. "We benefit from optimized order processing enabled by the Descartes solution, especially during peak periods at Christmas and Easter, and our employees benefit daily from its ease-of-use and configurability. For example, deaf and autistic team members appreciate the clear, visual user interface, and employees of short stature receive customized pick lists to ensure they only pick products that are stored within reach. This noticeably simplifies processes, reduces error rates, increases employee satisfaction and has helped us to improve customer service."

"We are delighted that our solution is helping to improve ecommerce fulfillment efficiency and satisfaction for employees and end customers at ESPAS and Steinehelden," said Dirk Haschke, Vice President & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. "While the supply chain and logistics industry continues to grapple with pervasive workforce challenges, modern logistics technologies can help companies drive greater levels of operational efficiency with existing resources, and they can also help support recruitment and retention strategies centered on facilitating access to the labor market for all people."

ESPAS is a leading specialist in customized work integration in the greater Zurich area, with locations in Zurich, Richterswil, and Winterthur. As a social enterprise, it is committed to the professional and social rehabilitation of people with mental or physical disabilities. ESPAS offers tailor-made integration programs, adapted workplaces, and professional services such as fulfillment, telephone service, and document scanning. This gives employees meaningful work, strengthens their self-determination and self-esteem, and companies which outsource orders benefit from high quality with social added value. For more information, visit espas.ch.

Based in Kaiserslautern, Steinehelden is a non-profit, inclusive company that brings people with and without disabilities together to operate an online shop dedicated entirely to the fascination of LEGO®. Whether for young or old, beginners or experienced builders, SteineHelden offers a diverse range of LEGO® products sets-from the latest releases to rare collectibles and affordable offers. We create a work environment based on respect, collaboration and joy in our work and, with every purchase from us, you actively contribute to social inclusion. Find out more at steinhelden.de.

