Electricity Ratings, LLC: GeorgiaGasSavings.com Announces 2025 Best Natural Gas Providers in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / GeorgiaGasSavings.com , a competitive energy shopping and consumer advocacy website, announced their annual rankings of natural gas providers in the state of Georgia. The rankings utilize multiple criteria to grade Georgia's natural gas providers and guide consumers towards the best natural gas companies and rates. These ratings are an important resource for consumers, particularly during the fall and winter "Light Up" season, which is when Georgians depend the most on natural gas.

2025 Best Natural Gas Providers in Georgia

With natural gas deregulated in Georgia for over 25 years, it is now a mature and established market for energy shopping. For this reason, natural gas providers are launching new products and services to differentiate themselves to customers. As a result, it's vitally important that consumers stay informed about different rates, plan offerings, and services like auto-pay and green gas options. But perhaps most significant is that it's important for customers to understand other customers' experiences in order to make better informed decisions.

In its 2025 survey of the Atlanta Gas & Light (AGL) service area, GeorgiaGasSavings.com announced for the first time that there are two natural gas providers to earn a first place rating: Constellation Energy and Georgia Natural Gas ®.

Constellation Energy rocketed to the top of our rankings with rock-bottom rates, a whole suite of product offerings, including plans with service bundles, and tremendous customer experience. Georgia Natural Gas® maintained their position as a top provider in Georgia thanks to excellent community involvement, tremendous customer communication, and customer service; all of which everyone has come to expect from the most recognizable brand in Georgia.

Placing second in our rankings this year was Gas South. Gas South continued making strides in building their already strong brand with continued strong customer reviews and a best-in-market willingness to get their customer's gas turned on. Both qualities illustrate this company's strong commitment to the most important part of being a natural gas provider in Georgia.

Rounding out the top 5 natural gas providers in Georgia were SCANA Energy and XOOM Energy . SCANA, a familiar name in Georgia, held steady with good reviews and customer communication and flexible deposit criteria. XOOM stood out with great customer reviews.

Georgia Gas Savings advocates for consumers by evaluating providers in the Georgia natural gas market for features and characteristics that typical energy customers may miss, such as high deposits, variable rates, incentives, "free" plans, and minimum usage plans. These new rankings are designed to help consumers find the best natural gas providers to fit their individual needs, as well as educate customers about potential marketplace pitfalls.

About GeorgiaGasSavings.com

GeorgiaGasSavings.com offers daily updated information about natural gas rates in the Atlanta Gas Light service area, including Atlanta, Augusta, Decatur, Savannah, and Alpharetta. Since 2017, Georgia Gas Savings has helped millions of Georgians make better energy choices. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy natural gas and energy services from the best providers.

