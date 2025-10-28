Visit New Bern: Date Change for Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride 2026!

Cycling for a Cure to End Multiple Sclerosis

NEW BERN, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / This September, 1,200 cyclists and hundreds of volunteers took part in Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride, raising an incredible $1.6 million! Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, this event raises funds and awareness to help advance critical MS research, improve treatments, and ultimately find a cure for a disease that an estimated 1 million people live with in the United States.

In addition, this year's Bike MS event generated more than $640,000 in economic impact for Craven County in just two days, filling New Bern's hotels, B&Bs, and downtown sidewalks with thousands of visiting cyclists. For more than 20 years, Bike MS has been a cherished New Bern tradition, uniting the community in support of an important cause.

An event like this takes significant planning, teamwork, and collaboration to provide a safe and successful ride. The National MS Society is grateful to the entire New Bern community for its decades of support and dedication to Bike MS.

Due to the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride 2026 will take place on September 19 & 20. With a fully supported course featuring scenic routes and a vibrant atmosphere, Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride is the place where riders of all skill levels, including I Ride with MS participants, come together with colleagues, friends, family, and the community to make an impact.

We're already looking forward to ride weekend and hope to see you there!

Future Ride Dates:

2026: September 19 & 20

2027: September 11 & 12

Bike MS is the world's largest cycling fundraising series where participants take on breathtaking routes and build lifelong connections.

Join us for an incredible ride and be a part of the movement - registration opens in February at BikeMS.org !

Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride 2026

When: September 19 & 20, 2026

Where: Union Point Park, New Bern, NC

Why Bike MS: Each year, nearly 40,000 cyclists and more than 4,000 teams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with MS.

SPONSORS: Premier National Sponsors: Primal, American Communications Construction. National Sponsor: Left Hand Brewing Co.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. There is currently no cure for MS. Symptoms vary from person to person and range from numbness and tingling to mobility challenges, blindness, and paralysis. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50 and it affects women three times more than men.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter), Instagram , YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

About Craven County Tourism Development Authority

Craven County Tourism Development Authority serves to promote and develop Craven County as a travel destination via their Visit New Bern brand. Through a collective effort to drive tourism, the authority stimulates the local economy through occupancy tax collections. These cooperative efforts generated $183 million in annual visitor spending in 2024, saving residents $12.3 million in state and local taxes. Explore the destination at visitnewbern.com.

