CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Launches Tremendous Energy & Weight-Loss Diet Hemp-Free Gummies

Global functional gummy supplements market projected to surpass $50 billion by 2030 - CBDL expands into two of the fastest-growing segments in wellness and performance nutrition.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), an emerging leader in wellness innovation and nutraceutical advancement, proudly announces the official launch of its new Energy Boost and Diet & Weight-Loss Hemp-Free Gummies, both formulated with 100 mg vegan, plant-based ingredients. These new releases position CBDL at the intersection of two of the most explosive consumer categories in the global supplement market: energy enhancement and weight management.

An Expanding Billion-Dollar Market Opportunity

According to Fortune Business Insights and Grand View Research, the global gummy supplements market is projected to skyrocket from $23.93 billion in 2023 to over $52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8-13%. Within that, functional wellness gummies - focused on energy, fitness, and weight control - represent one of the fastest-growing categories in nutraceuticals.

With these launches, CBDL now competes directly in a high-margin, mainstream market appealing to millions of consumers who prefer convenient, hemp-free, and vegan-friendly supplements.

Product Overview

Energy Boost Gummies - 100 mg

Crafted for active lifestyles and peak performance, these vegan gummies feature a green-tea extract + caffeine + BCAA + L-Arginine blend, offering a clean energy lift with a refreshing energy-drink flavor profile. Designed for athletes, professionals, and everyday consumers needing focus, stamina, and clarity.

Diet & Weight-Loss Gummies - 100 mg

This proprietary hemp-free formula combines Maca Root Powder, Caffeine, Yohimbe Extract, Guarana, and Bitter Orange Extract to help support metabolism, fat burning, and appetite control naturally. Entirely vegan, non-GMO, and formulated with plant-based ingredients for health-conscious consumers seeking results without compromise.

Positioned for Scale - A Strategic Expansion Beyond CBD

By entering the functional wellness market, CBDL is:

Diversifying revenue beyond hemp and CBD-exclusive verticals, appealing to mainstream retailers and broader audiences .

Expanding shelf potential in fitness , nutrition , and pharmacy channels, both online and in brick-and-mortar distribution.

Capitalizing on sustained consumer demand for clean-label, vegan, and hemp-free products across multiple demographics.

Leveraging its existing e-commerce and retail partnerships to roll out these SKUs at scale, with strong early interest from wellness distributors and private-label opportunities.

Management Commentary

"This is a defining moment for our company," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc.

"We've built our brand on trust and results. With these hemp-free, high-performance gummies, we're no longer just a CBD company - we're a full-scale wellness brand entering billion-dollar markets that reward innovation and quality. Investors should understand how significant this is - these launches can open new sales channels, increase margins, and attract large-scale distribution opportunities nationwide."

The Bigger Picture

CBDL's new gummies represent more than a product drop - they signal the company's transformation into a next-generation wellness platform. As consumer trends shift toward performance nutrition, daily energy, and weight-management support, CBDL's research-backed formulations position it for sustained growth, profitability, and heightened investor visibility within the OTC small-cap market.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded health-and-wellness company focused on developing innovative cannabinoid and plant-based nutraceuticals. Through its flagship brand, The CBD Vault, the company offers premium wellness products including topicals, tinctures, edibles, beverages, and functional supplements. CBDL continues to expand its product portfolio and retail footprint while maintaining commitment to scientific innovation, consumer safety, and shareholder value creation.

