Zoe Financial: Zoe Launches Multi-Manager Models with Built-In Tax-Loss Harvesting, Empowering Advisors to Deliver More Efficient Portfolios

The new capability in Zoe's model marketplace enables advisors to leverage open architecture models with strategies from institutionally recognized* asset managers and help clients achieve more tax-efficient outcomes.**

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Zoe Financial , an end-to-end wealth platform enabling RIAs to serve mass affluent clients with more personalization and better outcomes, announced the launch of multi-manager models, a breakthrough addition to its Model Marketplace .

Advisors using Zoe's platform can now tap into new open-architecture, turnkey models incorporating strategies from multiple asset managers-including BlackRock, State Street, Invesco, and PIMCO, among others.

"The launch of our Multi-Manager Models marks a major step forward for advisors seeking flexibility and efficiency," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, VP of Investment Solutions at Zoe. "By accessing investment solutions from institutionally recognized asset managers with built-in tax optimization, we're giving advisors the tools to deliver truly personalized, tax-smart portfolios at scale."

What Does the New Capability Change?

In addition to accessing models from BlackRock, Morningstar, MSCI, SmartLeaf, State Street, and Vanguard - already available through Zoe's Model Marketplace - advisors can now leverage multi-manager strategies within BlackRock's and State Street's portfolios with tax-loss harvesting implementation from Zoe.

How Does This Benefit Advisors?

Zoe's Model Marketplace was designed to simplify and enhance portfolio management. With the new multi-model manager option, advisors can now access and deploy institutional-grade models in minutes.

Key benefits include:

Choose from multiple providers to increase optionality and personalization.

Built-in tax-loss harvesting capabilities help enhance clients' after-tax returns.

Implement models from multiple managers in just minutes.

Leverage Zoe's model marketplace to manage, monitor, and optimize portfolios without operational friction.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial® is a registered trademark of Zoe Financial, Inc. All rights reserved. Zoe Financial is independent and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the firms listed. The firms listed are independent third-party providers. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

* "Institutionally recognized" means the provider's products or services are used or licensed by institutional or enterprise clients (e.g., RIAs, broker-dealers, banks) or are included on major advisor/custodial platforms as of October 28, 2025. Investing involves risk; Zoe does not guarantee performance.

**Actual model adoption experiences may vary. Zoe makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any data or model output provided by third parties. Tax-loss harvesting and any after-tax benefits are not guaranteed and depend on client circumstances and market conditions. Zoe does not provide tax advice. Direct indexing seeks to approximate a stated index but may deviate; customization can increase turnover, costs, and tracking error.

