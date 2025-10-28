Highlights:

Over 20 years of global mining and exploration experience across multiple commodities.

Lead Independent Director of Skeena Resources (CAD $2.8 Billion Market Cap) and Chair during its growth phase and acquisition of the Eskay Creek and Snip projects.

Co-founder & Chairman of Vizsla Silver (CAD $2 Billion Market Cap)

Founder and former CEO of IsoEnergy and Co-founder and former director of NexGen Energy , two of the most successful uranium companies of the past decade.

two of the most successful uranium companies of the past decade. Early career with Rio Tinto (2000-2008), gaining extensive technical and operational experience.

Played key roles in several major discoveries, including: NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit IsoEnergy's Hurricane uranium deposit Vizsla's Panuco-Copala silver district Tigers Realm's Amaam and Amaam North coking coal deposits



London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig Parry to the Company's Advisory Committee.

Mr. Parry is a highly accomplished mining executive and geologist with a proven track record of founding, leading, and financing successful resource companies. He currently serves as Lead Director of Skeena Resources, Executive Chairman and CEO of Vizsla Copper, and Chairman of Vizsla Silver. Over his career, he has held key roles with IsoEnergy, NexGen Energy, EMR Capital, Tigers Realm Coal, and Rio Tinto. Mr. Parry has been instrumental in several major discoveries, including Vizsla's Panuco-Copala silver veins, IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit, and NexGen's Arrow deposit.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Craig Parry, a true industry legend and a shareholder to the Abitibi Metals Advisory Committee. Craig's record of world-class discoveries and building multi-billion-dollar mining companies speaks for itself. His technical insight and strategic vision come at a pivotal time for Abitibi as we advance one of Québec's most exciting copper-gold growth stories. With our high-grade resource open for expansion and an aggressive drill program currently underway, Craig's experience will be invaluable in unlocking the full potential of the B26 Deposit."

Under Mr. Parry's leadership, Vizsla Silver has evolved into one of the top-performing silver developers in the Americas, successfully delineating a large high-grade silver-gold resource at its Panuco-Copala district in Mexico and delivering strong shareholder returns.

Mr. Parry graduated from The University of New South Wales and holds a Bachelor of Science (Applied Geology) with first class Honours and the University Medal.

"I'm thrilled to join Abitibi Metals as the company enters this exciting next phase of growth," commented Mr. Parry. "As a shareholder for several years, I've watched the team make tremendous progress advancing the B26 Project, which has all the hallmarks of a world-class copper-gold discovery - scale, grade, and room to grow."

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate1 of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind- 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf - 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modeled zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272141

SOURCE: Abitibi Metals Corp.