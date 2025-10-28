Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") announces additional drill results from its 10,000 metre (m) drill program at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company is reporting assay results for drill holes GC25-65 to -67 and GC25-70, further confirming the project's growing potential.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-70 intersected 82.4m of 1.61 g/t Au, including 9.1m of 8.37 g/t Au. The hole was collared in mineralization with the high-grade zone 39.6m downhole.

Hole GC25-65 intersected 6.1m of 0.98 g/t Au but was lost in a historical mine working.

Hole GC25-67 intersected 16.7m of 0.71 g/t Au.

Hole GC25-70 results are consistent with adjacent reverse circulation (RC) and core drill holes:

GC25-69 (RC) with 76.2m of 1.92 g/t to the south. GC24-30 (core) with 89.5m of 1.08 g/t Au, including 36.0m at 2.02 g/t Au (Figure 2).

Mineralization started at surface in these 4 holes.

Assay results are pending for an additional 9 completed holes (approximately 725m).

The initial portion of the 10,000-metre drill program at Gold Chain is complete, with 1,177m completed across 15 holes at the Tyro Main Zone. This early phase is designed to establish the data foundation necessary to define a maiden resource estimate that starts at surface.

"These results continue to support previous drilling by linking broadly mineralized outcrops at surface with the previously released drill results from the Tyro Main Zone at depth. The next holes to be drilled will focus on expanding the high-grade zone at northeast (NE) Tyro to depth and along strike. This drilling is underway," stated CEO Quentin Mai.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Main Tyro vein showing geology and drilling conducted in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Note the location of Hole Nos. GC25-65 to -67 and -70.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/272142_b67ce0e844033972_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-65 0.0 16.8 16.8 0.28 and 18.3 24.4 6.1 0.98 GC25-66 0.0 3.0 3.0 1.18 GC25-67 0.0 48.8 48.8 0.43 including 24.4 41.1 16.7 0.71 GC25-70 0.0 82.4 82.4 1.61 including 39.6 48.8 9.2 8.37

Notes: All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 55% of downhole width.

Figure 2: Long Section of the Tyro Main Zone Showing GC25-65 thru GC25-70.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/272142_b67ce0e844033972_003full.jpg

Summary

Holes GC25-65, -66 and -67 were drilled across the southernmost extent of the Tyro Main Zone at or adjacent to the intersection with the White Spar fault (Figure 1). Quartz veins and cemented breccia are widespread but generally contain less than 1 g/t Au. It is postulated that the White Spar fault is an intra-mineral fault with a significant component of post-mineral movement. Gold grades across the fault are diminished, which may reflect downward displacement of the gold zone. Hole GC25-67 was drilled in the Main Tyro Zone and in the immediate footwall of the White Spar fault. Gold mineralization here has been strongly dislocated by post-mineral faulting, resulting in highly variable drill results.

Hole GC25-70

Hole GC25-70 was drilled on Line 500 (Figure 2) and reveals widespread, and locally strong, quartz veinlets, veins and breccia from the surface down to 82.4m with a grade of 1.61 g/t Au. These results are consistent with adjacent holes: GC25-69 with 76.2m of 1.92 g/t to the south and GC24-30 (core) with 52.25m of 1.53 g/t Au below (Figure 2); the results for GC25-71 (to the north) are pending. The goal is to define the vein's upper widths and grade over about 1km of strike (Figure 1) by providing grade and volume data in the uppermost portion of the vein system, which encompasses the limited historical mine workings. These results support grade and width continuity in this part of the vein system.

Figure 3: Hole GC25-70 Cross Section including Holes GC24-30 (core) and GC25-40.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/272142_b67ce0e844033972_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site, along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

Stay Connected with Us:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/west-point-gold

X (Twitter): @westpointgoldUS

Facebook: facebook.com/Westpointgold/

Website: westpointgold.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272142

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.