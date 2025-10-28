Together, the two companies equip retailers with actionable intelligence to navigate volatility with confidence.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, and global consulting firm, AlixPartners, are helping retailers navigate today's rapidly changing market.

This collaboration combines EDITED's real-time data and analytics with insights from AlixPartners' Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) to deliver a holistic view of shifting consumer behaviors, price trends, and product strategies.

The two companies have co-authored a new industry report "Resetting the Playbook: How Apparel Retailers Can Win on Price in 2025"- examining how leading apparel retailers are rethinking pricing strategies to protect margin, drive growth, and stay competitive in 2025.

To further explore these insights, EDITED and AlixPartners will co-host a live webinar, "What the Data Reveals About Assortment, Pricing, and Growth,"for a data-driven discussion on what's really shaping retail performance today. The discussion will integrate sentiment data from more than 9,000 U.S. consumers with EDITED's analysis of thousands of SKUs across the fashion and apparel landscape, revealing where retailers are losing ground and where opportunity remains. The retail strategists and data experts will explore how consumer behavior, pricing, and product strategies are evolving in a volatile market.

"Retailers are facing an environment where agility and connected insights are critical," said Doug Kofoid, CEO at EDITED. "By pairing AlixPartners' deep understanding of consumer sentiment with our real-time market data, we're helping retailers make decisions that reflect both what customers say and what the market shows

"The retailers seeing the biggest upside right now are those connecting the dots between marketplace data, consumer insights, and business decisions," said John Samuel, Partner Managing Director at AlixPartners. "When you bring together signals across pricing, assortment, and marketing, while layering in the predictive power of AI and machine learning, you can move from reactive to truly strategic. That's how brands turn volatility into an advantage."

The co-authored report is available for download here, and registration for the upcoming webinar can be foundhere.

About AlixPartners:

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI solution for retail that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028407757/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Press@edited.com