7Environmental: 7E Launches First Generative Compliance Solution, Leveraging AI to Manage Regulatory Readiness

Launching at Money 20/20, the patent-pending platform, that reduces risk and exposure while transforming compliance from a static cost center into a driver for resilience.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / 7E announced today, at Money 20/20, the launch of a breakthrough regulation technology solution that redefines how organizations understand and manage compliance. The new Generative Compliance Posture , is an AI-centric solution that can instantly map a company's regulatory gaps, reveal blind spots, and deliver a clear plan of action.

The 7E platform takes a company name and builds a real-time compliance snapshot, complete with a proprietary Compliance Score . From there, it deploys dynamic crawlers to scan public records, regulatory databases, and global standards. Checking that the policies and certifications required are in place. It then recommends concrete next steps, evaluates risks, and continuously tracks evolving regulations to keep businesses one step ahead.

"Our industry has long accepted compliance as a costly checkbox exercise," said Kobe Nagar, CEO of 7E . "That era is over. We are providing an immediate and cost effective solution. Every company can now see where it truly stands, act on risks before they materialize, and generate trust instantly."

Simon Chulsky, CTO of 7E , added: "We've built those engines to be efficient and powerful. By orchestrating multiple agents and automated data crawlers, companies get clarity in minutes, with insights tailored to their maturity and industry sector.

7E is now offering an instant compliance score to companies visiting Money 20/20. Claim your score here .

About 7E

Founded in 2024, 7E is a RegTech AI-centric compliance technology company transforming how organizations assess, manage, and monitor their regulatory readiness. Through its Generative Compliance platform, 7E delivers automated scoring, real-time insights, and actionable intelligence across various maturity levels of compliance.

