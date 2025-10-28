Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new assay results from five drill holes from the ongoing Phase V exploration program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina (the "Project"). These results continue to expand oxide-hosted gold mineralization to the east of the Oculto deposit, extending the high-grade gold zone and highlighting the continued strong exploration upside potential across the Diablillos system.

Highlight Drill Results - Widths are reported as drilled; true widths are not yet known.

At Oculto East, numerous broad zones of gold and silver mineralization were intercepted, including: DDH 25-073: 10.0 metres ("m") grading 59 g/t silver (from 117 m downhole) & 20.0 m grading 0.66 g/t gold (223 m downhole) DDH 25-074: 31.0 m grading 0.59 g/t gold (from 255 m) DDH 25-075A: 73.0 m grading 0.55 g/t gold (from 277 m), including 13.5 m at 0.83 g/t gold & 16.5 m grading 0.75 g/t gold DDH 25-076: 12 m grading 62 g/t silver (from 128 m downhole) & a very broad, well-mineralized intercept of 180.0 m grading 0.65 g/t gold (from 170 m), including 15.0 m at 1.36 g/t gold DDH 25-077: A high-grade interval of 13.81 g/t gold over 8.5 m from 317 m , and a separate interval of 44.0 m at 0.65 g/t gold from 368 m



John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented, "Drilling at Oculto East continues to deliver impressive results with wide, high-grade gold intercepts. The continued expansion of this zone well beyond the current conceptual open pit demonstrates the strong growth potential of Diablillos and positions us to continue unlocking significant value through ongoing exploration and development."





Figure 1 - Plan View of Drill Results



Dave O'Connor, Chief Geologist, commented, "Drilling at Oculto East continues to confirm broad, high-grade gold mineralization extending well beyond the eastern margin of the conceptual open pit. The consistency of these strong intercepts points to a large, continuous mineralized envelope with significant potential for further expansion."

Table 1 - Summary of Key Drill Intercepts

Intercepts greater than 25 gram-metres gold or 2,000 gram-metres silver shown in bolded text:

Drill Hole Area From

(m) To

(m) Type Interval

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t DDH-25-073 Oculto East 117.0 127.0 Oxides 10.0 59.0 -



133.0 139.0 Oxides 6.0 36.9 0.24



223.0 243.0 Oxides 20.0 13.3 0.66



256.0 266.0 Oxides 10.0 24.7 0.78



313.5 315.5 Oxides 2.0 - 0.86



327.5 330.0 Oxides 2.5 4.2 1.41 DDH-25-074 Oculto East 224.0 225.0 Oxides 1.0 - 1.30



233.0 243.0 Oxides 10.0 - 0.61



255.0 286.0 Oxides 31.0 - 0.59 DDH-25-075A Oculto East 148.0 168.0 Oxides 20.0 3.5 0.40



187.0 189.0 Oxides 2.0 3.5 1.05



277.0 350.0 Oxides 73.0 3.3 0.55

Including 286.0 299.5 Oxides 13.5 4.0 0.83

Including 313.0 329.5 Oxides 16.5 2.6 0.75 DDH-25-076 Oculto East 121.0 124.0 Oxides 3.0 83.7 0.17



128.0 140.0 Oxides 12.0 62.1 0.17



150.0 156.0 Oxides 6.0 10.3 1.12



161.0 162.0 Oxides 1.0 5.5 0.99



170.0 350.0 Oxides 180.0 10.8 0.65

Including 297.0 312.0 Oxides 15.0 25.3 1.36 DDH-25-077 Oculto East 317.0 337.0 Oxides 20.0 6.2 0.27



337.0 345.5 Oxides 8.5 14.3 13.81



368.0 412.0 Oxides 44.0 3.6 0.65



425.0 428.0 Oxides 3.0 10.1 0.77



435.0 450.0 Mixed 15.0 13.3 0.62



446.5 448.0 Sulphides 1.5 8.9 2.81

Note: All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut & undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown.

Additional Details on Drill Results - Oculto East

Several holes drilled at Oculto East continue to demonstrate broad, continuous intervals of oxide gold mineralization extending beyond the eastern margin of the current conceptual open pit. The stand-out intercept was returned in hole DDH 25-077 with a high-grade interval of 8.5 m grading 13.81 g/t gold and 14.3 g/t silver. As seen in Figure 2 below, this intercept occurs along the same mineralized trend as hole DDH 25-024, which previously returned 31.0 m grading 9.96 g/t gold and 16.2 g/t silver, highlighting the strong continuity of high-grade gold mineralization at Oculto East.

Additional assay results from nearby holes are pending, with drilling ongoing to further define the continuity and extent of this expanding high-grade gold zone within the larger mineralized system.





Figure 2 - Section Through Latest Drill Holes - at Oculto East Looking Northeast



Note: Widths are drilled widths, not true widths. True widths are unknown.

Exploration Update

In parallel with the ongoing oxide-focused drilling, exploration is underway at the porphyry complex located approximately 4 kilometres northeast of Oculto. The Company has completed a deep drill hole at the Cerro Blanco target and four shallow holes at the Cerro Viejo target, with an additional deep drill hole underway at Cerro Viejo. These holes were designed to evaluate the potential for a large-scale mineralized system at depth. In addition, a deep drill hole is currently underway at Oculto East to test for potential porphyry-style mineralization beneath the high-grade gold zone, marking an important step toward assessing the deeper potential across the broader Diablillos system. All assay results for these deeper holes are expected to be received before year-end.

Collar Data

Hole Number UTM Coordinates Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Area DDH 25-073 720644 7199602 4,317 180 -70 350 Oculto East DDH 25-074 720926 7199724 4,362 180 -60 290 Oculto East DDH 25-075A 721099 7199691 4,427 175 -70 350 Oculto East DDH 25-076 721007 7199649 4,413 175 -60 350 Oculto East DDH 25-077 720877 7199433 4,432 315 -75 450 Oculto East

About Diablillos

The Diablillos property is located within the Puna region of Argentina, in the southern part of Salta Province along the border with Catamarca Province, approximately 160 km southwest of the city of Salta and 375 km northwest of the city of Catamarca. AbraSilver acquired the property in 2016, which comprises 15 contiguous and overlapping mineral concessions with excellent year-round road access.

Exploration to date has outlined multiple occurrences of silver-gold oxide mineralization at Oculto, JAC, Laderas, and Fantasma, located within a 500 m to 1.5 km distance surrounding the Oculto/JAC epicentre. To date, over 150,000 metres have been drilled on the property, which continues to demonstrate the strong growth potential of shallow, oxide-hosted silver and gold resources. In addition, a large porphyry complex is centered approximately 4 km northeast of Oculto which includes outcropping porphyry intrusions within a major zone of alteration and associated gold rich epithermal mineralization.

Comparatively nearby examples of high sulphidation epithermal deposits include: La Coipa (Chile); Yanacocha (Peru); El Indio (Chile); Lagunas Nortes/Alto Chicama (Peru) Veladero (Argentina); and Filo del Sol (Argentina). The most recent Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos is shown in Table 3:

Table 3 - Diablillos Mineral Resource Estimate - As of July 21, 2025

Zone Category Tonnes

(000 t) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Contained

Ag

(000OzAg) Contained

Au

(000 Oz Ag) Contained

AgEq

(000 Oz Ag) Tank Leach Oxides Measured 26,545 119 0.71 183 101,564 604 156,487 Indicated 46,584 56 0.63 114 84,430 948 170,592 Measured & 73,129 79 0.66 139 185,994 1,553 327,078 Indicated Inferred 9,693 34 0.57 86 10,616 176 26,647 Heap Leach Oxides Measured 6,673 16 0.14 25 3,486 30 5,342 Indicated 24,102 12 0.17 23 9,163 133 17,506 Measured & 30,774 13 0.16 23 12,649 162 22,848 Indicated













Inferred 10,024 9 0.20 21 2,811 64 6,850 Total Oxides Measured 33,218 98 0.59 152 105,050 634 161,829 Indicated 70,686 41 0.48 83 93,593 1,081 188,098 Measured & 103,904 59 0.51 105 198,643 1,715 349,927 Indicated













Inferred 19,628 21 0.38 53 13,427 241 33,496

Footnotes for Tank Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 83% process recovery for Ag, and 87% process recovery for Au. The constraining open pit optimization parameters used were US $1.94/t mining cost, US $22.96/t processing cost, US $3.32/t G&A cost, and average 51-degree open pit slopes. The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] The Mineral Resource is sub-horizontal with sub-vertical feeders and a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction by open pit and tank leach processing methods. In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Footnotes for Heap Leach Resource:

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The formula for calculating AgEq is as follows: Silver Eq Oz = Silver Oz + Gold Oz x (Gold Price/Silver Price) x (Gold Recovery/Silver Recovery). The Mineral Resource model was populated using Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model and mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids, which are a combination of lithology and alteration domains. The 1m composite grades were capped where appropriate. The Mineral Resource is reported inside a conceptual Whittle open pit shell derived using US$ 27.50/oz Ag price, US $2,400/oz Au price, 80% process recovery for Ag, and 58% process recovery for Au. The constraining open pit optimization parameters used and overall operational cost of US $11.31/t. The MRE has been categorized in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014). A Net Value per block [NVB] calculation was used to constrain the Mineral Resource, determine the "Benefits = Income-Cost", where, Income = [(Au Selling Price (US$/oz) - Au Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Au grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Au Recovery (%)] + [(Ag Selling Price (US$/oz) - Ag Selling Cost (USD/Oz)) x (Ag grade (g/t)/31.1035)) x Ag Recovery (%)] and Cost = Mining Cost (US$/t) + Process Cost (US$/t) + Transport Cost (US$/t) + G&A Cost (US$/t) + [Royalty Cost (%) x Income] In-situ bulk density were assigned to each model domain, according to samples averages for each lithology domain, separated by alteration zones and subset by oxidation. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes and ounces of contained gold are troy ounces. Mining recovery and dilution factors have not been applied to the Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource was estimated by Mr. Peralta, B.Sc., FAusIMM CP (Geo), Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Peralta is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resource. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

AbraSilver applies industry standard exploration methodologies and techniques, and all drill core samples are collected under the supervision of the Company's geologists in accordance with industry best practices. Drill core is transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where drill data is compared and verified with the core in the trays. Thereafter, it is logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples are then bagged, and quality control materials are inserted at regular intervals at site; these include blanks and certified reference materials as well as duplicate core samples which are collected in order to assess sampling precision and reproducibility. Groups of samples are then placed in large bags which are sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody during the transport of the samples from the project site to the laboratory.

All samples are received by the ASA (Alex Stewart Argentina) preparation laboratory in Salta, where they are prepared, then the pulp sachet is directly dispatched to its facility in Mendoza, Argentina, where they are analyzed. All samples are analyzed using a multi-element technique consisting of a four-acid digestion followed by ICP/AES detection, and gold is analyzed by 50g Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Silver results greater than 100g/t are re-analyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AAS finish.

Qualified Persons

David O'Connor P.Geo., Chief Geologist for AbraSilver, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz silver and 1.6Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

