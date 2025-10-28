Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions, today announced a partnership with Hera Comm Hera Group's company, to deploy 58 Supernova 120 kW DC fast chargers across Central-Northern Italy by the end of 2025.

The project will include chargers in different locations of the Emilia-Romagna region, including the areas of Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini, significantly strengthening public charging infrastructure in key urban and interurban areas. Supported by Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), funded by the European Commission under the umbrella of 'Next Generation EU' Program the initiative aligns with the country's broader efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.

Hera Comm, third Italian energy supplier by number of customers with more than 4.5 million gas and electricity users served all across the country, will lead the rollout, overseeing installation, commissioning, and ongoing operation of the chargers. By combining Wallbox's advanced charging technology with Hera Comm's expertise and regional footprint, the initiative will deliver accessible fast charging solutions in high-demand areas across Italy.

Each site will feature Wallbox's Supernova 120, the company's flagship public fast charging solution designed to deliver up to 120 kW of power. Developed to provide reliable, scalable, and cost-efficiency solutions, Supernova enables network operators to provide fast, dependable charging experiences that support both daily commuting and long-distance travel.

"This collaboration with Hera Group is a strong example of how technology, local expertise, and government incentives can come together to accelerate EV adoption," said Ignasi Alastuey, Chief Business Officer at Wallbox. "With Supernova, we are enabling the rollout of a robust, future-ready fast charging network in some of Italy's most strategic regions."

The deployment underscores the importance of public-private collaboration in strengthening EV infrastructure, ensuring that Italian drivers have reliable access to fast charging as the country transitions to sustainable mobility.

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

