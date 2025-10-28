Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Xetra
28.10.25 | 12:51
0,550 Euro
+6,80 % +0,035
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5150,55013:57
0,5250,55013:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2025 12:58 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG will not make an early partial repayment of the existing bond at the end of the year due to expected better conditions for potential real estate sales in 2026

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): Bond / Real Estate
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG will not make an early partial repayment of the existing bond at the end of the year due to expected better conditions for potential real estate sales in 2026
28. Oct 2025 / 12:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE will not make an early partial repayment of the existing bond at the end of the year due to expected better conditions for potential real estate sales in 2026

Langen, 28 October 2025 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has decided today, due to better expected conditions for real estate sales next year and the funds to be generated thereof, not, as originally planned, to partially redeem its corporate bond 2019/2027 (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1) early with EUR 50 million at the end of 2025. This results in an additional bullet payment for the company of 3 % on the currently outstanding nominal amount of the corporate bond totalling EUR 247.1 million. The corporate bond 2019/2027 has a term until the end of 2027.


Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ir@demire.ag

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Phone +496103372490
Fax +49 6103 3724911
Email info@demire.ag
Homepage https://www.demire.ag
LEI 391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93
Listed - DE000A0XFSF0, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt, A0XFSF; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A0XFSF; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A0XFSF;
Indices CDAX, Prime All Share (Performance), Prime All Share (Kursindex), Classic All Share (Performance), Classic All Share (Kursindex)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.