Hatch Exhibits Rebrands as Hatch X-Solving for X.

New name reflects expanded scope in experiential design and precision fabrication - concept to install, all under one roof.

Acquisition adds master craftsmanship and hospitality-grade portfolio, strengthening Hatch X's end-to-end experiential design and precision fabrication.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Hatch Exhibits announces its rebrand to Hatch X, marking a new chapter for the 11-year-old company as it expands beyond exhibits into immersive environments, large-scale fabrication, sculpture, and custom brand experiences. The evolution centers on a simple idea:

solve for X-the variables between vision and reality.

"Clients come to us with complex briefs, tight timelines, new materials, uncharted venues," said Chris McCormick, Founder at Hatch X. "The X is the challenge. Our promise is to solve it with design, engineering, and craft-all under one roof-without compromising quality or precision."

The rebrand introduces a streamlined identity and updated messaging that emphasize Hatch X's integrated workflow: discovery and design, engineering, rapid prototyping, fabrication, finishing, and installation. While the name changes, the company's standards and team remain the same.

"What isn't changing is our DNA," said Chris McCormick. "Hatch X is the same collaborative team our partners trust, now operating on a bigger canvas with greater capability, from experiential activations to sculptural centerpieces and specialty fixtures."

What the brand change means for clients:

Broader capabilities: Experiential design, large-scale fabrication, sculpture, and integrated environments

Single partner: Concept to install with in-house prototyping, fabrication and finishing

Consistent quality: The same precision, craftsmanship, and service clients expect

About Hatch X Hatch X is an experiential design and precision fabrication studio that turns bold ideas into real-world environments-all under one roof. From concept to install, Hatch X designs, engineers, builds, and delivers custom experiences for brands, cultural institutions, venues, and developers. We solve for X with a hands-on, collaborative approach and an unwavering standard of quality. Media Contact

Tracy McCormick

CEO at Hatch X

tracy@hatchx.com | 844-224-2824

info@hatchx.com

hatchx.com Chris McCormick

Co-Founder at Hatch X

chris@hatchx.com | 844-224-2824

info@hatchx.com

hatchx.com SOURCE: Hatch X

