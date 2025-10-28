Broward GOP: Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Honors President Donald J. Trump With Street Co-Designation, President Donald J. Trump Drive

Commissioner Richard DeNapoli Leads Effort Promoting Fairness, Civic Pride, and Respect for the Presidency

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / In a historic vote on September 10, 2025, the Town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Commission approved a ceremonial co-designation recognizing President Donald J. Trump Drive at the southeast corner of Commercial Boulevard and Seagrape Drive. The measure-sponsored by Commissioner Richard DeNapoli at the request of residents passed after spirited debate and a strong turnout from citizens across Broward County.

President Donald J. Trump Drive



The Broward Republican Party applauds Commissioner DeNapoli, Mayor Edmund Malkoon, and Commissioner Theo Poulopoulos for their leadership and professionalism throughout the process. Their commitment to fairness and open dialogue ensured every resident was heard while maintaining civility and respect. The commission's decision, rooted in civic integrity rather than partisanship, represents the values of inclusion, fairness, and patriotism that Broward Republicans proudly uphold.

Honoring a sitting or former president has long been an American tradition. Broward County already recognizes a President Barack Obama Boulevard, and communities across Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties have approved similar bipartisan resolutions to honor President Donald J. Trump. Recognizing a U.S. President-especially one now serving as the 47th President of the United States and the first from Florida-is not a political act, but a civic one that affirms respect for the presidency itself.

Supporters across Broward and neighboring counties praised the decision as a moment of pride and fairness for the community. Many noted that Lauderdale-by-the-Sea once again demonstrated that local government could lead with civility, patriotism, and courage-values that unite residents beyond party lines and strengthen civic trust.

Although the meeting drew strong opinions, one commissioner's inappropriate comparison of a presidential street sign to a Nazi swastika shocked many in attendance. Mayor Malkoon and Commissioner DeNapoli immediately rejected the remark as divisive and offensive, emphasizing that disagreement must never cross into disrespect. Their firm, dignified responses demonstrated the steady leadership that residents expect from local government.

The ceremonial sign is a meaningful gesture-one intersection recognizing a U.S. President who earned overwhelming support from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea voters in 2016, 2020, and 2024. It reflects both local pride and the principle of parity in honoring presidents from both major parties.

While neighboring counties received balanced, factual coverage for similar measures, Broward media outlets sensationalized this one, politicizing what should have been a unifying act. The Broward Republican Party stands firmly behind Lauderdale-by-the-Sea's decision and its commitment to honor history with dignity and respect.

Statement from the Broward Republican Party:

"Honoring an American President should never be controversial. Whether one supported him or not, President Donald J. Trump served this nation and now represents Florida in the White House. This recognition is about respect, fairness, and civic balance. We commend Commissioner Richard DeNapoli, Mayor Edmund Malkoon, and Commissioner Theo Poulopoulos for standing strong for these values."

Video of the Commission Meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwKZzqCuyL0

SOURCE: Broward GOP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/lauderdale-by-the-sea-honors-president-donald-j.-trump-with-street-co-designation-presid-1091679