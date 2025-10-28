Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Powers the Official Electric Shuttle Fleet at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

BOISBRIAND, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion and marine technology, today announced that it will operate the official electric shuttle fleet for the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS).

Vision Marine electric boats will provide continuous shuttle service between four key locations throughout the show, allowing attendees to experience the Company's electric technology and on-water mobility solutions firsthand. With the quiet peacefulness of electric propulsion, each ride will offer a calm and refined alternative to traditional boating. The shuttles will also be available for purchase through Vision Marine's Nautical Ventures retail network during and after the event, giving visitors and investors a direct opportunity to experience the Company's consumer-ready products.

Recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world, FLIBS spans nearly 90 acres of exhibits and attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually. Partnering with the show as the official electric shuttle provider demonstrates how Vision Marine's electric boats are being deployed in real-world applications that enhance the visitor experience while promoting cleaner, quieter on-water mobility.

This year's FLIBS presence underscores Vision Marine's expanding footprint as both a technology innovator and retail operator. The Company will debut the Sterk 31E, featuring a dual-E-Motion 180E integration, and welcome visitors to the Nautical Ventures AquaZone, a 7,000-square-foot floating exhibition island showcasing a wide selection of boats and water-toy brands, including Flite, AquaBanas, Awake, Four Seas, Seabob, Otter, Taiga, SERO Innovations, Hovercraft, Hog Island Boat Works, Axopar, Gulf Stream Docks, Sublue, RoverCat, and Northstar.

"We are honored to collaborate with Informa and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to deliver this unique on-water experience," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "Our participation underscores Vision Marine's commitment to innovation and to offering new ways for boaters, enthusiasts, and investors to discover electric technology in an authentic, hands-on environment."

The electric shuttle initiative exemplifies Vision Marine's integrated business model - combining proprietary propulsion systems, in-house engineering, and the retail and service expertise of Nautical Ventures' Florida network. Together, they form a scalable platform serving both electric and internal-combustion segments, focused on improving the overall on-water experience for all boaters.

With a portfolio spanning OEM integrations, consumer products, and an award-winning retail network, Vision Marine continues to execute on its dual mission: advancing marine technology and making it accessible to consumers through its growing retail footprint.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a disruptive marine company delivering premium boating experiences through advanced electric propulsion and multi-brand retail operations. The Company industrialized the E-Motion 180E high-voltage outboard - the first turn-key system of its kind - and has integrated it across multiple OEM platforms. Following its acquisition of Nautical Ventures, Florida's award-winning eight-location dealership network, Vision Marine operates as North America's first marine group combining technology, sales, and service under one platform.

