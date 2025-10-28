Harvard, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) ("AquaBounty" or the "Company"), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $1.4 million compared to a net loss of $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Included in the net loss for the current period was a non-cash asset impairment charge of $69 thousand related to certain equipment ("Ohio Equipment Assets") originally intended for the Company's farm in Pioneer, Ohio ("Ohio Farm Project").

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $951 thousand as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $230 thousand as of December 31, 2024.

Ohio Farm Update

As previously reported, the Company's subsidiary, AquaBounty Farms Ohio LLC (the "Ohio Farm"), received its water withdrawal and consumptive use permit and was working to secure its wastewater discharge permit. On September 12, 2025, the Ohio Farm received a wastewater discharge permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Additionally, the Ohio Farm had been working with the Village of Pioneer ("Village") to secure the necessary approvals to place its water and wastewater transmission lines through an existing right-of-way controlled by Williams County ("County"). On October 9, 2025, the Village received its right-of-way permit from the County for the Ohio Farm's water lines.

"With the receipt of these permits, our Ohio farm project is now fully permitted for its designed activities as a land-based, recirculating aquaculture system farm operation," commented David Frank, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "These developments will allow us to move forward with our investment banker on strategic alternatives for our Ohio farm project."

"We will continue to keep all stakeholders apprised of our progress," concluded Frank.

About AquaBounty

At AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), we are a pioneer in land-based aquaculture. We have located our land-based recirculating aquaculture system farm close to key consumption markets and designed it to prevent disease and to include multiple levels of fish containment to protect wild fish populations. For more information on AquaBounty, please visit www.aquabounty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the wind down of the Company's farming operations and its ability to sell available assets. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements because they involve significant risks and uncertainties about AquaBounty. AquaBounty may use words such as "continue," "believe," "will," "may," "expect," the negative forms of these words and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: our history of net losses and the likelihood of future net losses; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional funds, including from the sale of non-current assets, in sufficient amounts on a timely basis, on acceptable terms, or at all; our ability to retain and reengage key vendors and engage additional vendors, as needed; our ability to obtain approvals and permits to construct and operate our farms without delay; our ability to finance our Ohio farm project through the placement of municipal bonds, which may require restrictive debt covenants that could limit our control over the farm's operation and restrict our ability to utilize any cash that the farm generates; risks related to potential strategic acquisitions, investments or mergers; risks of disease outbreaks in Atlantic salmon farming; our ability to efficiently and cost-effectively produce and sell salmon at large commercial scale; security breaches, cyber-attacks and other disruptions could compromise our information, or expose us to fraud or liability, or interrupt our operations; any further write-downs of the value of our assets; business, political, or economic disruptions or global health concerns; adverse developments affecting the financial services industry; our ability to use net operating losses and other tax attributes, which may be subject to certain limitations; volatility in the price of our shares of common stock; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; an active trading market for our common stock may not be sustained; our status as a "smaller reporting company" and a "non-accelerated filer" may cause our shares of common stock to be less attractive to investors; any issuance of preferred stock with terms that could dilute the voting power or reduce the value of our common stock; provisions in our corporate documents and Delaware law could have the effect of delaying, deferring, or preventing a change in control of us; our expectation of not paying cash dividends in the foreseeable future; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, AquaBounty undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For information regarding the risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the SEC, available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



















As of



September 30,2025

December 31,2024

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 951,434

$ 230,362

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

519,027



292,018

Current assets held for sale

5,000



10,819,909

Total current assets

1,475,461



11,342,289











Property, plant and equipment, net

22,668,000



22,668,000

Right of use assets, net

30,330



51,509

Total assets $ 24,173,791

$ 34,061,798











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,069,766

$ 10,104,853

Accrued employee compensation

914,067



977,088

Current debt

7,910,684



1,261,039

Other current liabilities

30,330



28,527

Current liabilities held for sale

8,741



3,830,041

Total current liabilities

11,933,588



16,201,548











Long-term lease obligations

-



22,982

Long-term debt, net

-



1,996,558

Total liabilities

11,933,588



18,221,088











Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized;







3,877,695 and 3,865,778 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and







December 31, 2024, respectively

3,878



3,866

Additional paid-in capital

386,361,538



386,297,611

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-



(688,229 ) Accumulated deficit

(374,125,213 )

(369,772,538 ) Total stockholders' equity

12,240,203



15,840,710











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,173,791

$ 34,061,798



AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



























Costs and expenses























Sales and marketing $ -

$ 44,167



6,613



187,502

Research and development

-



70,300



-



220,916

General and administrative

1,412,112



1,501,811



4,741,144



7,029,547

Asset impairment, net

68,547



-



1,287,413



26,264,943

Total costs and expenses

1,480,659



1,616,278



6,035,170



33,702,908



















Operating loss

(1,480,659 )

(1,616,278 )

(6,035,170 )

(33,702,908 )

















Other income (expense)















Interest expense

-



(1,004,120 )

(224,235 )

(2,148,397 ) Loan forgiveness

-



-



2,008,046



-

Other expense, net

(3,671 )

(17,813 )

(11,119 )

(27,136 ) Total other income (expense)

(3,671 )

(1,021,933 )

1,772,692



(2,175,533 )

















Loss from continuing operations

(1,484,330 )

(2,638,211 )

(4,262,478 )

(35,878,441 )

















Income (loss) from discontinued operations

103,557



(766,120 )

(90,197 )

(29,198,379 )

















Net loss $ (1,380,773 ) $ (3,404,331 ) $ (4,352,675 ) $ (65,076,820 )

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

-



65,701



688,229



(107,941 )

















Comprehensive loss $ (1,380,773 ) $ (3,338,630 ) $ (3,664,446 ) $ (65,184,761 )



































Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share















from continuing operations $ (0.38 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (9.30 ) from discontinued operations

0.02



(0.20 )

(0.02 )

(7.57 ) Total basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (16.87 )

















Weighted average number of common shares















- basic and diluted

3,877,695



3,865,778



3,872,456



3,858,642



AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

Operating activities











Net loss $ (4,352,675 ) $ (65,076,820 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in







operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

-



868,292

Share-based compensation

63,939



239,693

Long-lived asset impairment

1,287,413



48,733,222

Loan forgiveness

(2,008,046 )

-

Other non-cash items

(100,182 )

43,393

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Inventory

-



1,265,142

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(344,671 )

1,041,947

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(44,144 )

344,772

Accrued employee compensation

(63,021 )

(208,310 ) Net cash used in operating activities

(5,561,387 )

(12,748,669 )









Investing activities







Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment

-



(2,673,631 ) Proceeds from asset sales

7,105,884



9,511,625

Net cash provided by investing activities

7,105,884



6,837,994











Financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of debt

-



6,759,257

Repayment of term debt

(832,194 )

(9,547,358 ) Net cash used in financing activities

(832,194 )

(2,788,101 )









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

8,769



(4,659 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

721,072



(8,703,435 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

230,362



9,203,869

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 951,434

$ 500,434











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash transactions:







Interest paid in cash from continuing operations $ -

$ 2,111,160

Interest paid in cash from discontinued operations $ 16,903

$ 81,091

Non-cash conversion of accounts payable to current debt $ 7,386,235

$ -

Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,565,881

$ 9,473,373



