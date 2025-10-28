New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear energy and micro modular reactor technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has rebranded its Canadian business as True North Nuclear Inc. following the Company's recent acquisition of Global First Power Limited (GFPL).

True North Nuclear's principal efforts will be towards constructing, demonstrating and seeking Canadian regulatory approval for NANO Nuclear's KRONOS MMR Energy System project in Canada.

"This rebranding reflects our identity as the emerging leader in advanced microreactor development across the United States and Canada," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. "It also underscores NANO Nuclear's commitment to positioning North America as a center of innovation for the development and commercialization of next-generation nuclear energy technologies, ensuring a resilient and reliable energy foundation for future generations."

Through True North Nuclear, NANO Nuclear is moving to advance immediately towards submission of a License to Prepare Site (LTPS) with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the KRONOS MMR Canadian project. This submission will build on the successful completion of the Vendor Design Review and previous submission of the first part of the LTPS by GFPL.

These efforts are being undertaken in parallel with NANO Nuclear's ongoing pre-construction work for a KRONOS MMR research prototype on the campus of the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana (UIUC), positioning the Company to advance construction, demonstration and regulatory licensing efforts in both the U.S. and Canada. NANO Nuclear plans to submit a construction permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the KRONOS MMR UIUC project in the first quarter of 2026.

"Building on our momentum in the United States, True North Nuclear will fully leverage Canada's supportive framework for nuclear microreactor development," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "Expanding into Canada marks an important milestone that enables us to advance our development and licensing activities in parallel across both countries, reinforcing North America's clean energy objectives. We look forward to sharing continued progress as these initiatives move forward."

"True North Nuclear is a critical component of our strategy to lead the development of advanced nuclear microreactor technologies throughout North America," said Florent Heidet, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear. "The Canadian government has taken meaningful steps to foster innovation within its nuclear sector, and integrating True North Nuclear under NANO Nuclear's umbrella will allow us to focus time and resources as we advance the construction, licensing, and eventual adoption of the KRONOS MMR Energy System across the region."

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

