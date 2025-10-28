The company aims to broadly offer DNA from the fully-automated, miniaturized, high-throughput, clinical-ready DNA production platform later next year

Elegen, a global leader in next-generation cell-free DNA manufacturing, today announced the early access launch of its Gen II DNA Production Platform. This platform now incorporates the world's first directed split-pool microfluidic synthesizer, which augments Elegen's unique cell-free cloning technology that ends the reliance on plasmids. The complete platform enables the fastest production of longer, higher quality, complex DNA at prices below low-quality gene fragments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028678992/en/

By replacing bulky, capital-intensive synthesizers and removing bacteria from the cloning process, Elegen eliminates high labor costs and large capital expenditures, and shrinks the footprint of high-volume DNA production by more than tenfold. The compact scale unlocks unprecedented manufacturing agility for Elegen's products including linear DNA, up to 7 kb with high-complexity; 19 kb plasmids with up to 15 kb inserts; and most recently linear DNA with up to 130-nucleotide poly(A) tails, immediately ready for in vitro transcription. The company ships all DNA products globally from a small production facility in Menlo Park, California.

"With Gen II, Elegen has created the first, high-throughput DNA factory designed for the AI era of genetic medicine and synthetic biology," said Matt Hill, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Elegen. A key aspect of the platform is that it can be deployed on-premises for ultra-fast turnaround of large numbers of clonal sequences for emerging applications like personalized cancer therapies, which require fast, high-volume production. "Our high-throughput DNA production system will allow us to support a variety of clients from rapid design-build-test-learn workflows all the way through to the clinic."

The Gen II Early Access Program is open to select partners and collaborators seeking to accelerate their pipelines without compromising on cost or quality. Interested organizations can learn more at elegenbio.com/Gen2.

About Elegen Corp.

Elegen is redefining synthetic DNA manufacturing with proprietary cell-free technologies that deliver longer, higher-quality DNA at unprecedented speed and reliability. Founded in 2017, the company is privately held and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit elegenbio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028678992/en/

Contacts:

Elegen

Randy Dyer

Vice President of Marketing

randy.dyer@elegenbio.com

(650) 787-0408

Media

Joleen Rau

Rau Communications

jrau@raucommunications.com

(608) 209-0792