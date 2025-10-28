Partnership will redefine the consumer journey on Behr.com by creating a seamless, intelligent digital experience for both DIYers and professionals.

Behr Paint Company, one of the largest paint brands for both DIYers and professionals, has selected Huge, a global design and technology company, to redesign Behr.com. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Behr's ongoing commitment to innovation and consumer-centric solutions. The redesigned site will deliver a more modern and intuitive approach, helping consumers find project inspiration, select the right color and products, and access expert resources to use throughout their personalized experience.

"As a design company at heart, we understand that color is personal," said Ez Blaine, Chief Creative Officer at Huge. "We're excited to help transform Behr's website into a tool that sparks creativity, growth, and builds on the long-term love for the brand."

Today's announcement reinforces Huge's strength in creating intelligent experiences (IX) personalized, contextual, and intent-aware digital experiences that are developed leveraging AI and other emerging technologies.

Bringing this expertise to life, Huge will lead a full-scale transformation of Behr.com, modernizing both the front- and back-end infrastructure and introducing personalized, AI-powered tools that guide users through the design-to-purchase journey. The goal is to evolve Behr.com, turning it into a full-service platform that supports consumers from inspiration to project completion.

"Our website needs to be more than a brand destination," said Andy Lopez, SVP Head of Global Marketing at Behr Paint Company. "It should be an ongoing source of project inspiration and a trusted guide in the paint journey process to boost consumer confidence at every step of a project. With Huge's expertise in creativity, data, and technology, we've found the right partner to help us lead this digital transformation."

The redesign is currently underway, with the launch of the new web experience planned for 2026.

About Huge

Huge is an independent design and technology company that creates intelligent experiences for the world's most ambitious brands.With offices across North America, Latin America, and Europe, Huge blends creativity, strategy, technology, and data to build impactful human-first digital experiences that accelerate many of the world's most iconic businesses. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit Behr.com/Pro to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

