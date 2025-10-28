Europe's premier cybersecurity conference welcomes 40+ global and regional sponsors, including AWS, Dell Technologies, Intel, and Zscaler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that Fal.Con Europe 2025 will feature a record 40+ sponsors, led by Premier sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dell Technologies, and Intel, and Diamond sponsors Adaptiva, Cribl, Proofpoint, and Zscaler. Sold out for the second consecutive year, Fal.Con Europe 2025 will unite more than 2,000 attendees and 900 organizations from across the region and around the world at Fira Barcelona.

"Fal.Con Europe is where the region's cybersecurity leaders and global innovators converge to define and showcase what's next," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "The power of the Crowd is unmatched our partners are building with us, our customers are winning with us, and the market is asking for Falcon. As we enter the AI era, CrowdStrike unites cybersecurity's ecosystem in outpacing adversaries to stop breaches."

The conference opens Tuesday, November 4, with the Europe Partner Summit, where partners and customers will gather to accelerate agentic AI innovation, expand joint routes to market, and build demand plans to achieve even stronger outcomes with the Falcon platform. Beginning Wednesday, November 5, the Fal.Con Hub becomes the center of collaboration and innovation, featuring immersive demos, customer success stories, and ecosystem activations. In the Partner Theatre, integrations and customer impact take center stage, with partner-led sessions tackling the industry's most urgent challenges from securing AI and cloud environments to identity security, exposure management, Next-Gen SIEM, and beyond.

In addition to partner programming, Fal.Con Europe will feature visionary keynotes from CrowdStrike executives, a fireside chat with Mercedes-Benz leadership on AI and security, numerous customer-led sessions, and the exclusive Fal.Con One CxO program, which brings together senior leaders to discuss the future of cybersecurity in the AI era.

Attendees can also participate in a variety of hands-on platform educational experiences, including CrowdStrike University, the second annual Survivor Games, a Capture the Flag-style competition, and the all-new Adversary Tradecraft workshops, equipping defenders with even more ways to sharpen their expertise against AI-accelerated adversaries.

Fal.Con Europe 2025 Partner Sponsors

Premier Sponsors: AWS, Dell Technologies, Intel

AWS, Dell Technologies, Intel Diamond Sponsors: Adaptiva, Cribl, Proofpoint, Zscaler

Adaptiva, Cribl, Proofpoint, Zscaler Platinum Sponsors: 1Password, Abnormal, Accenture, Airlock Digital, Android Enterprise, Commvault, Corelight, ExtraHop®, Mimecast, Netskope, Rubrik, Torq

1Password, Abnormal, Accenture, Airlock Digital, Android Enterprise, Commvault, Corelight, ExtraHop®, Mimecast, Netskope, Rubrik, Torq Gold Sponsors: Cloudflare, Deloitte, Ernst Young LLP (EY), Grant Thornton, Ignition Technology, iIT Distribution, NETbuilder, NinjaOne, Remedio (formerly GYTPOL), Salt Security, Seraphic Security, Telefónica Tech, Tines, Vanta, VIAVI Solutions, Westcon

Cloudflare, Deloitte, Ernst Young LLP (EY), Grant Thornton, Ignition Technology, iIT Distribution, NETbuilder, NinjaOne, Remedio (formerly GYTPOL), Salt Security, Seraphic Security, Telefónica Tech, Tines, Vanta, VIAVI Solutions, Westcon Silver Sponsors: Acalvio Technologies, CardinalOps, Cyderes, CYPFER, Dispersive Stealth Networking, GreyNoise, HCLTech, Horizon3.ai, Nord Security, Nucleus Security, Picus Security, Softcat

Join the Action at Fal.Con Europe

Register to live stream keynotes and access sessions on-demand following the event. Start planning now: Build your digital Fal.Con Europe 2025 agenda here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog X LinkedIn Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028980361/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com