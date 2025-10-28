SEARCHLIGHT CYBER ACQUIRES CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT COMPANY INTANGIC

Strategic acquisition strengthens Searchlight Cyber's External Cyber Risk Management offering and

deepens its expertise in cyber risk quantification

PORTSMOUTH, England, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Searchlight Cyber has acquired the cyber risk management company Intangic . This strategic move enhances Searchlight's ability to help organizations measure, monitor and mitigate cyber risk across their external environments, further broadening its unified platform for external threat visibility.

Founded in 2021, Intangic is a pioneer in cyber risk management, using proprietary data science techniques to assess the probability of cybersecurity incidents and technology-related losses. Its platform is used by enterprises to benchmark their cybersecurity risk against their peers, accurately estimate potential financial fallout, and identify the areas in which they are most exposed. By translating external threats into the language of risk and financial impact, Intangic elevates cybersecurity to a business issue, helping security professionals to justify and secure board level backing for their cybersecurity efforts.

Intangic has been working with Searchlight for the last five years, using its dark web data as one of the core datasets in its cyber risk models. The acquisition brings Intangic into Searchlight, providing enterprises with one company to both assess their cybersecurity risk and mitigate at a technical level - using Searchlight's tools to take action. Its risk models will also enhance the Third Party Risk Management capabilities of Searchlight Cyber's platform.

Ryan Dodd, Co-Founder and CEO of Intangic said: "I am very pleased that the Intangic team will be joining Searchlight, a company we have worked in close collaboration for years. Bringing our tools together will allow enterprises to assess their cybersecurity risk based on attacker behaviour and then immediately take action to mitigate it, a hugely powerful combination for both security and business leaders. I'm excited to continue our journey as part of Searchlight and to see how together we can deliver even greater impact for our customers."

The acquisition of Intangic continues the growth strategy outlined by Searchlight following the 2024 investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners, to accelerate the company's expansion through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisition of complementary, best in class technologies. It marks Searchlight's second acquisition of 2025, following the purchase of Attack Surface Management leader Assetnote in January.

Ben Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Searchlight Cyber said: "The acquisition of Intangic is a natural fit for Searchlight, having worked closely with their team since 2019. Both companies share a data-driven, technology-focused approach and a commitment to delivering measurable value to customers. Intangic's unique model for quantifying cyber risk - combined with Searchlight's dark web intelligence and attack surface management capabilities - will allow us to deliver even deeper, more actionable insights to our users. Ryan and his team will be a great addition to the Searchlight family."

About Searchlight Cyber

Searchlight Cyber was founded in 2017 with a mission to stop threat actors from acting with impunity. Its External Cyber Risk Management Platform helps organizations to identify and protect themselves from emerging cybercriminal threats with Attack Surface Management and Threat Intelligence tools designed to separate the signal from the noise. It is used by some of the world's largest enterprises, government and law enforcement agencies, and the Managed Security Service Providers at the forefront of protecting customers from external threats. Find out more at www.slcyber.io or contact Alex Blackman at a.blackman@slcyber.io

About Intangic

Founded in 2018, Intangic was created to transform how large enterprises understand, measure, and manage cyber risk. Born from financial risk modeling and powered by proprietary data science, it provides predictive visibility into evolving cyber threats across thousands of global networks - long before those risks reach an organization's internal defenses. Turning external signals into financial intelligence, Intangic unites business leaders around a shared data-backed understanding of exposure and financial impact, helping organizations move from reactive to proactive data-driven risk management. By providing transparency in an opaque market, we enable CFOs, CROs, and CISOs to make smarter insurance purchasing decisions, reduce friction between security investments and insurance value, and bring pricing closer to true risk exposure. Find out more at www.intangic.com.

