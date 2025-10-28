Tray.ai Launches New Agent Gateway to Mitigate Shadow MCP Risk and Move Organizations to Managed and Approved MCP Tools

Gives IT power to develop approved MCP Tools on Tray with policies, permissions, versioning and compliance, then publish them via MCP for secure agent use across the stack

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tray.ai, the platform for building smart, secure AI agents at scale, today announced Agent Gateway, a new capability in the Tray AI Orchestration platform. IT teams use Agent Gateway to build governed, maintainable MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers and MCP tools on Tray and publish them via MCP for stable and secure agent use across the stack.

As enterprises race to extend agents with new capabilities, shadow MCP servers and tools are being developed in JavaScript, Python and with ad hoc scripts and services, often without IT visibility or required guardrails. As Gartner® noted in its September 2025 report, Innovation Insight: MCP Gateways1, "Enterprises are left trying to balance the enthusiasm for adopting MCP, at the cost of governance, against a more risk-averse approach to adoption, at the risk of missing the innovation boat."

Tray Agent Gateway provides a managed environment for creating MCP servers and tools with defined policies, permissions and versioning, so IT can maintain security and compliance, reduce shadow MCP development and prepare the agent ecosystem for emerging standards like A2A (Agent-to-Agent).



"Unmanaged MCP use looks a lot like the API sprawl we saw in the early days of the cloud era," said Alistair Russell, Co-founder and CTO of Tray.ai. "API management centralized and enforced governance across APIs including policies, permissions and versioning. Tray Agent Gateway does the same for MCP. Now, developers and business teams can quickly build MCP tools using a unified IDE for transparency, collaboration and maintenance. With Agent Gateway and our Enterprise Core working together, MCP servers and tools are all governed, instrumented and versioned for maximum control."

Tray Agent Gateway delivers governance for evolving AI standards

Agent Gateway provides the interoperability for MCP and other emerging protocols that IT teams use to bring rigor, governance and observability to the enterprise agent stack. Teams can define, test, version and document MCP services, apply scope and guardrails and share them selectively across their agent landscape.

Three core ways to use MCP are supported by Agent Gateway:

Build composite MCP tools : Teams can create sophisticated composite tools in Merlin Agent Builder and publish them as MCP services. These tools can perform complex tasks or entire processes end to end and connect to and take action across any system, from apps to other AI services. Tray Guardian is used to embed guardrails, and users can mitigate unpredictable agent behavior by encoding business rules for consistent, auditable outcomes.

: Teams can create sophisticated composite tools in Merlin Agent Builder and publish them as MCP services. These tools can perform complex tasks or entire processes end to end and connect to and take action across any system, from apps to other AI services. Tray Guardian is used to embed guardrails, and users can mitigate unpredictable agent behavior by encoding business rules for consistent, auditable outcomes. Publish connector-backed MCP tools : Tray's library of 700+ managed connectors can now be published as MCP tools, instantly giving MCP-enabled agents secure reach across CRM, ERP, HR, analytics and other apps, all with the governance enterprises expect.

: Tray's library of 700+ managed connectors can now be published as MCP tools, instantly giving MCP-enabled agents secure reach across CRM, ERP, HR, analytics and other apps, all with the governance enterprises expect. Consume external MCP servers: Tray Agents can securely consume external MCP servers while IT gains centralized visibility, logging and auditability.



"AI agents will only scale when enterprises standardize how capabilities are added and governed," said Rich Waldron, Co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai. "Tray Agent Gateway gives IT a single way to set policy, permissions and versioning so teams can reuse trusted tools instead of rebuilding them. The result is lower risk, lower cost and an operating model that can adapt as standards like MCP and A2A mature."

Centralized governance and control at enterprise scale

Agent Gateway gives IT centralized command over Tray-built MCP servers and tools developed across the organization. By defining MCP servers within Tray Workspaces and Projects, teams can decide which MCP tools are exposed and under what conditions, so each MCP deployment aligns with enterprise policies and security scope.

Every MCP tool and execution is instrumented in Tray Insights Hub, logged and versioned for traceability. This creates a complete audit trail that can be streamed to observability platforms such as Datadog or Splunk, giving IT clear oversight without slowing delivery. With clearly defined ownership, version control and documentation, IT can maintain governance across hundreds of agents and tools, replacing fragmented, ad hoc development with a single managed environment.

Together, Tray Agent Hub and Tray Agent Gateway are part of Merlin Agent Builder, creating a single environment for teams to build, govern and scale enterprise agents. Agent Hub provides the composable building blocks for agent creation, while Agent Gateway delivers governance and control over how those tools are developed, shared and maintained. With both capabilities in one experience, Merlin Agent Builder is now the one-stop environment for designing, deploying and managing agents securely at enterprise scale.

Future-proof architecture for multi-agent interoperability

Agent Gateway is built as a multi-protocol capability, supporting MCP today and engineered for Google's A2A and future agent-to-agent interoperability standards. With this architecture, Tray Agents can communicate, delegate and collaborate with third-party agents while maintaining enterprise consistency and control.

By unifying governance across protocols, Agent Gateway future-proofs the enterprise tech stack, giving teams confidence that their AI orchestration strategy will remain compatible as new standards emerge.

"Agentic AI and MCP represent revolutionary technology, but they've also introduced a new wave of technical sprawl," said Marcus Dubreuil, Director of Systems Architecture at a global music retailer. "We can now use Tray.ai to spin up new MCP tools seamlessly and on a managed path. IT approves what's built, enforces policies and permissions, versions it and publishes it for secure agent use. From a single platform, we get centralized visibility and auditability across the MCP servers and tools we deploy-reducing risk from unvetted code without slowing delivery."



