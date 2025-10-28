

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and Eisai oCo. Ltd (ESALY.PK) on Tuesday said that the Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 trial evaluating Merck's WELIREG in combination with Eisai's LENVIMA met one of its primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) whose disease had progressed on or after treatment with anti-PD-1/L1 therapy.



The combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared with cabozantinib at an interim analysis. Overall survival (OS), the study's other primary endpoint, will be evaluated at a future analysis.



Merck and Eisai said the safety profiles of WELIREG and LENVIMA were consistent with previous studies of the individual therapies, and no new safety signals were observed.



