Evil Genius Games Signs Multi-Year Deal with Living Dead Media to Expand The Return of the Living Dead Universe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evil Genius Games (EGG), the creator of the Everyday Heroes tabletop role-playing system, today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Living Dead Media to develop tabletop games and merchandise based on the cult-favorite horror franchise Return of the Living Dead.

Under the worldwide agreement, Evil Genius Games will create board games, role-playing games, dice games, and related accessories inspired by the Return of the Living Dead films. The partnership builds on the company's recent success with the official Return of the Living Dead TTRPG, which raised $105,000 from more than 1,100 backers on Kickstarter earlier this year.

Next up, EGG will unleash Zombie Punk Panic! - a cooperative, dice-battling board game where players take on the roles of 1980s punk rockers fighting off hordes of reanimated corpses. The campaign for Zombie Punk Panic! launches October 30, 2025 on Gamefound, continuing the momentum of the hit TTRPG and inviting fans back into the blood-soaked, leather-clad chaos of the Return of the Living Dead universe.

"This partnership with Living Dead Media allows us to expand one of horror's most beloved properties," said David T. Scott, CEO of Evil Genius Games. "Fans went wild for the TTRPG, and Zombie Punk Panic! delivers that same mix of humor and horror in an all-new tabletop format."

"Evil Genius Games has nailed the tone, energy, and irreverent spirit that made Return of the Living Dead a cult classic," added Steve Wolsh, CEO of Living Dead Media. "We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this franchise back from the grave for a new generation of players."

The license covers both physical and digital releases, including distribution across major retailers, conventions, and online platforms such as Kickstarter and Gamefound.

About Evil Genius Games

Evil Genius Games is a leading publisher of cinematic tabletop games and the creator of the Everyday Heroes RPG system, inspired by d20 Modern. Through partnerships with major film studios, EGG adapts iconic movie franchises-including Highlander, Pacific Rim, The Crow, Total Recall, and Escape from New York-into immersive tabletop experiences.

EGG also operates Sidekick (https://sidekick.evilgeniusgames.com), a next-generation digital platform that enhances the tabletop RPG experience with integrated tools, dynamic content, and online gameplay for the Everyday Heroes system and its licensed adventures.

https://www.evilgeniusgames.com

About Living Dead Media

Living Dead Media is an entertainment and media company dedicated to celebrating and expanding the legacy of the iconic Return of the Living Dead franchise. Specializing in production of original films, video games, immersive experiences, and branded merchandise, the company strives to honor the spirit of cult-classic horror while embracing the innovation of modern content and consumer trends.

Currently enjoying the franchise's 40th anniversary with a new movie on the horizon, Living Dead Media continues to push boundaries and evolve its global reach. With exciting new partnerships, including tabletop roleplaying games and groundbreaking ventures like multi-player virtual reality experiences, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality, immersive content that resonates with horror enthusiasts and zombie lovers around the world.

returnofthelivingdead.com

