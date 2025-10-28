VSee Health: VSee Awarded US Department of Health & Human Services FedRAMP High ATO

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE) (the "Company"), announced it has received its Authority to Operate (ATO) at the FedRAMP High level from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The authorization also allows other federal agencies to use VSee where FedRAMP High is required.

The platform enables government partners to increase healthcare accessibility in remote locations and relieve medical surge events with

enterprise-grade encryption, HIPAA compliance, and HIE interoperability

hybrid telehealth and in-person workflows

rapid multi-site activation

"With FedRAMP High ATO, agencies can deploy VSee for secure, real-world patient care-anytime, anywhere," said Dr. Milton Chen, CEO of VSee. "This is a major step in expanding our government partnerships and delivering resilient healthcare infrastructure when and where it's needed most."

Recently in July, VSee demonstrated its value by rapidly deploying a secure, cloud-based telemedicine bridge for HHS ASPR (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response) . It kept the only hospital on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix (Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital) operational after a cyberattack crippled its IT systems. This allowed the hospital to maintain emergency services and clear over 250 backlogged radiology studies within days.

VSee is also advancing AIMEE, a rural hospital transformation initiative to strengthen long-term rural health sustainability and disaster response programs via AI-enabled digital health infrastructure.

Government agencies and public health partners can request briefings or deployment demos at sales@vsee.com. You may also contact us at (650) 209-6337 ext 1.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a rapidly growing leader in AI-powered telehealth, redefining the $787 billion digital healthcare market with its modular, no-code/low-code platform. Trusted by 1,000+ clients, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the entire nation of Qatar, VSee Health provides foundational infrastructure for digital healthcare and delivers turnkey solutions including critical care, teleradiology, and autonomous robotics to optimize healthcare operations while increasing billable patient visits and provider efficiency. Visit vsee.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Anne Chang

VSee Health

media@vsee.com

Investor Contact:

Milton Chen

VSee Health

investor@vsee.com

