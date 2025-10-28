Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Further to its news release of October 17, 2025, Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that, due to continued strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced unit offering (the "Unit Offering") from 8,333,333 units to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of approximately $1,500,000. To accommodate the increased interest, the Company will be closing the offering in two tranches with the first tranche expected to close by the end of October and the second tranche by mid-November.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 24 months.

Insiders of the Company may acquire securities in the Unit Offering. Any participation by insiders will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects such participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities subscribed for by insiders, nor the consideration paid, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Securities issued in accordance with the Unit Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period. The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The Unit Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CBI) and focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing prospective gold and silver properties in Mexico. The Company holds four high-potential precious-metal projects: (1) 100% ownership of the EP Gold Project in the prolific Caborca Gold Belt, (2) 49% of the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (near-term production potential), and (3) a 60% interest in the Diamante Gold & Silver Project in the Sierra Madre region.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

