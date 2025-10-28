EXCHANGE NOTICE 28 OCTOBER 2025 SHARES



Piippo Oyj disclosed on 27 October 2025 a company announcement where it announced that Piippo Oyj is initiating a plan for the removal of its shares from trading and entering into a voluntary liquidation procedure.



Following the announcement Piippo Oyj's shares retain observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (d))



Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (d): "the Issuer has disclosed its intention to merge through absorption, enter into liquidation or have its Financial Instruments removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market".



Nasdaq Helsinki has previously given the shares of Piippo Oyj observation status on 12 February 2025 on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)).



The purpose of the observation status is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security.



