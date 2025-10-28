

EQS Newswire / 28/10/2025 / 20:30 UTC+8

New York, NY - October 28, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - SoSoValue, the global AI-powered crypto investment platform with more than 10 million registered users, today announced the official mainnet launch of its high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, ValueChain. Alongside the launch, its high-performance trading appchain SoDEX has opened whitelist applications to users worldwide. The platform's native token, $SOSO, will also be fully upgraded to serve as the native gas and governance token of ValueChain. According to official data, SoDEX currently achieves transaction throughput of up to 100,000 TPS, marking a major milestone in the evolution of decentralized trading infrastructure. The SoDEX architecture features two key innovations: Decentralized Matching Engine and Parallel Appchain Architecture SoDEX achieves a fully decentralized matching engine architecture, with order-matching processes distributed across multiple validator nodes. This makes SoDEX one of the very few on-chain trading systems capable of deploying its matching logic fully on-chain - a design path similar to that of Hyperliquid, with greater scalability and modularity at the architectural level. The system is powered by two independent high-performance trading appchains, supporting SoDEX Spot and SoDEX Perps respectively. These appchains are unified through an EVM-compatible system chain that functions as the account layer, while multiple high-performance appchains are anchored by ValueChain's consensus layer. This modular architecture allows ValueChain to support a wide range of assets - from crypto-native tokens to real-world assets (RWAs) - while delivering a trading experience comparable to centralized exchanges in both Spot and Perpetual markets. Each transaction is fully transparent and verifiable in real time through on-chain block explorers, achieving a balance of security, performance, and transparency. Enhanced Multi-Asset Cross-Chain Security SoDEX deploys the Mirror Protocol infrastructure from SoSoValue's Indexes Protocol , combining third-party custody solutions with bridge-based mechanisms to strengthen the security of multi-asset cross-chain transfers. This hybrid approach enhances safety and reliability for cross-chain liquidity and multi-asset operations. Strong Early Traction On-chain data shows that the SoDEX testnet has already attracted over 400,000 sign-ups, with 40,000 users gaining testnet whitelist access and an average of 3.9 million on-chain orders per day. To date, more than 80,000 users have registered for the Early Bird whitelist ahead of the mainnet rollout. SoDEX has now entered its Closed Alpha phase, allowing whitelist participants to begin early-access trading. An airdrop reward program is scheduled for early 2026, rewarding users who actively trade and accumulate points during the Closed Alpha period. Interested users can apply for whitelist access at sodex.com . About SoSoValue SoSoValue is an AI-powered crypto investment platform with over 10 million registered users, bridging research, passive index investing, and on-chain trading through its proprietary high-performance blockchain, ValueChain. The company's vision is to make crypto investment simple, fair, and accessible, enabling users worldwide to participate equally in and benefit from the long-term growth of the crypto economy. For media inquiries, please contact: jessie@sosovalue.com www.sosovalue.com | ssi.sosovalue.com | sodex.com 28/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



