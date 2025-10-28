JT and FICO, with support of the GSMA, are engaging telecom providers to launch groundbreaking Scam Signal

As mobile-enabled scams continue to surge worldwide, Jersey Telecom (JT) and global analytics software leader FICO, with support of the world's largest mobile industry association, GSMA, are working together to accelerate the global rollout of Scam Signal an award-winning fraud prevention solution already delivering results for UK banks. First deployed in 2024, Scam Signal uses real-time telephony data to detect and stop scams as they happen and help to protect consumers from significant financial loss.

The organizations are now urging mobile network operators in several countries worldwide to act swiftly and adopt the solution to help stem the rising tide of fraud. In South Africa and Spain, operators have already begun to make the solution available through APIs. The partners are reaching out to operators in the United States, Canada, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

According to reports from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), scams have cost the global economy over $1 trillion in 2024. Authorised Push Payment or APP fraud is recognised as the number one global fraud threat.

Scam Signal is designed to combat authorized push payment (APP) fraud, where victims are tricked into sending money to criminals. It's the first network API solution to combine real-time telephony network data with customer and payment information during live transactions providing banks with the ability to spot the subtle signs of scams as they unfold.

Delivered through FICO® Platform, Scam Signal draws on real-time signals from mobile and landline networks to identify suspicious activity. When a threat is detected, FICO® Platform Omni-Channel Engagement Capability enables banks to intervene during the live transaction by engaging with the customer with personalized messages that help stop the fraud in its tracks. Importantly, the solution maintains a direct connection with the banks to enable any other additional action to protect their customers from harm.

Results from UK banks using Scam Signal within FICO® Platform Omni-Channel Engagement include:

41% reduction in the number of people scammed

44% decrease in fraud losses

55% reduction in false positives (payments flagged as fraud that are in fact genuine)

"APP fraud is costing billions globally and eroding consumer trust with 25% of victims leaving their bank following a fraud incident, according to a recent Juniper Research report," said Henry Howe, head of Product Development for Mobile Intelligence at JT. "We developed Scam Signal to help telcos turn network intelligence into real-time protection. It's already proven to reduce scam losses and false positives, but its impact depends on industry-wide adoption. This is a moment for mobile operators to lead not just in connectivity, but in consumer protection."

APIs such as those provided under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative allow financial institutions to securely access mobile network data in real time within a compliant framework a critical capability in the fight against fraud. The Scam Signal API can analyse telephony events such as impersonation calls that often precede fraudulent payment requests. By standardising these APIs across operators, the industry ensures interoperability, scalability and faster deployment of fraud prevention tools across multiple telecoms networks and financial institutions.

The GSMA will support the initiative by running a program to unite mobile operators with the financial services industry and help its members design, build and launch standardised fraud-related APIs. This will help facilitate universal adoption of the APIs and consistent protection for consumers.

"In order to protect as many consumers as possible in as many markets as possible, we need mobile network operators to support banks and enable the appropriate APIs," said Paresh Modi, senior director, GSMA Fusion. "This is another opportunity for telcos to play a direct role in stopping financial crime, protect consumers, and comply with emerging regulatory expectations."

"The fight against financial fraud is a shared responsibility," said Scott Taylor, principal consultant, FICO. "Cross-industry collaboration is paramount and major network operators together with banks need to act as innovators in the fight against fraud at a time when criminals are exploiting new technologies like AI. By fostering partnerships between major operators and banks, we can effectively combat scams and secure customer trust."

In its first full year since launching in 2024, the Scam Signal solution won the Best Anti-Fraud Solution award at the Credit Collections Technology Awards and received the Silver Medal in the Fraud Impact Award for Best Scam and APP (Authorised Push Payment) Fraud Prevention solution from Datos Insights in 2024 and 2025. Barclays and FICO also won a 2025 Credit Award for Excellence in Fraud Prevention based on the bank's deployment of the solution through FICO® Platform Omni-Channel Engagement Capability.

