Slingshot Aerospace awarded UK Space Agency contract to improve the UK's sovereign space domain awareness capabilities

Slingshot Aerospace, Ltd., the leader in AI-powered solutions for satellite tracking, space traffic coordination and space modeling and simulation, announced today it has been awarded the United Kingdom Space Agency Provision of Optical Delivery Partner contract to expand the UK's satellite tracking capabilities.

This award strengthens the UK's sovereign space domain awareness, expanding the UK Space Agency's ability to track and characterize satellites and orbital debris. As orbital traffic surges-about 12,000 active satellites in orbit today and 100,000 expected by 2030-maintaining a persistent, independent view of orbit is now mission-critical.

"Our partnership with the UK Space Agency establishes a strong foundation for the United Kingdom to expand mission-critical space capabilities-not only in hardware, but also in advanced data services, AI-driven insights and real-time mission support," said Tim Solms, CEO of Slingshot Aerospace. "By joining this global network, the UK is showing how accessible space safety and sustainability can be and setting an example for other nations looking to build and strengthen their own space programs."

Under the contract's terms, Slingshot will deploy 13 new optical sensor systems across five global sites to enable high-precision tracking and monitoring for satellites, space debris and other near-Earth objects like asteroids and comets. Slingshot will partner with Baader Planetarium to equip each site with AllSky Domes to provide environmental protection and enable resilient, autonomous, 24/7 operations across diverse conditions.

Angus Stewart, Head of the National Space Operations Centre said: "We are delighted to welcome Slingshot onboard as our delivery partner for a global network of optical space sensors. This sensor network is critical to our mission of protecting UK and allied interests in space and on Earth, and ensuring space remains safe and sustainable."

Slingshot is renowned for its exquisite global sensor network which delivers unmatched precision in space object and satellite tracking. Building on this expertise, the company's Sovereign Space Object Tracking offering gives governments and organizations the ability to design and deploy their own dedicated sensor networks-providing trusted, independent space domain awareness that scales with mission needs.

Slingshot currently operates 204 sensors in 21 locations across five continents. Built for resilience and remote operations, the Slingshot Global Sensor Network delivers unparalleled optical coverage and data quality to support tracking, characterization and conjunction risk mitigation.

To learn how Slingshot helps governments build independent space domain awareness programs, contact info@slingshot.space or visit https://www.slingshot.space/.

About Slingshot Aerospace

Slingshot Aerospace provides government and commercial partners around the world with AI-powered solutions for satellite tracking, space traffic coordination, and space modeling and simulation. The Slingshot Platform transforms disparate space data into a common operating picture of the space domain by leveraging advanced space object tracking, artificial intelligence, astrodynamics, and data fusion. Slingshot's platform combines data from the Slingshot Global Sensor Network, the Slingshot Seradata satellite and launch history database, satellite owner-operators, and other third-party space data providers to create a holistic and dynamic view of space for training, planning, and operations. This unified representation of space activities past, present, and predicted enhances operators' space situational awareness, improves operational efficiency, and reduces risk for space operators. Slingshot is driven by its mission to make space safe, sustainable, and secure. The company was launched in 2017 and has locations in Colorado, Texas, Canada, Taiwan, and the UK.

Visit https://www.slingshot.space/ and follow Slingshot Aerospace on X and LinkedIn. The Slingshot Aerospace media kit, including photos, can be found HERE.

About UK Space Agency (UKSA)

The UK Space Agency exists to boost prosperity, understand the Universe, and protect our planet and outer space. We support a thriving UK space ecosystem a network of investors, scientists, engineers, universities and research labs and a sector that generates an annual income of £18.6 billion and employs 55,000 people across the country. Our staff includes scientists, engineers, commercial experts, project managers and policy officials who:

Catalyse investment to advance space-based technology and maximise UK space sector growth;

Deliver missions and capabilities that responsibly meet national needs and advance our understanding of the Universe; and

Champion the power of space to inspire people, offer greener, smarter solutions and support a sustainable future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251028724063/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Nick Wodzinski

Sage Communications (for Slingshot Aerospace)

nwodzinski@aboutsage.com