Dambisa Moyo, Baroness Moyo of Knightsbridge to Deliver Major Economic Address as the Keynote Speaker at the 250th Anniversary Commemoration of Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the publication of Adam Smith's The Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations, esteemed global economist Dambisa Moyo will deliver a keynote address at Panmure House in Edinburgh, the last home of the 'father of modern economics', Adam Smith. Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations is the most influential work of economic theory that helped define modern capitalism.

Dr. Moyo's speech will analyze the extent to which Smith's ideas can still be used to address today's four (4) great global challenges: Artificial Intelligence, climate change and the energy transition, deglobalization, and the expanding role of government.

2026 also marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, a country that is foundationally based on market capitalism as espoused by Smith, and which remains at the forefront of driving the changes to the global economy today.

Named as one of "Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World", Baroness Moyo is a member of the United Kingdom's House of Lords, and a board member of Chevron, the National Geographic Society, the Oxford University Endowment Investment Committee and Starbucks. She was awarded the "Hayek Lifetime Achievement Award (2013)", named after the Nobel Laureate, Friedrich von Hayek.

Dr. Moyo shares, "This anniversary of Adam Smith's Wealth of Nations comes at a time that we need to critically review the relevance of economics; when we must challenge and renew the ideas and ideals that have governed the global economy and the capital markets for 250 years.

"Major challenges to the global economy will only continue to accelerate and evolve, and we must understand whether, and how, to apply Adam Smith's founding principles to the complexities of today's environment.

"I am deeply honored at the invitation and opportunity to deliver a speech that aims to define the opportunities and roadmap for navigating the next chapter of the global economy."

In announcing the lecture, Professor Adam Dixon, Adam Smith Chair and Executive Director, said, "At Panmure House, we are reimagining Adam Smith's legacy for the twenty-first century - not as a museum of ideas, but as a living think tank for global economic renewal. As the world grapples with technological disruption, climate change, and the reordering of global markets, revisiting Smith's principles has never been more urgent. We are honored that Baroness Moyo will help lead that conversation on this historic anniversary."

Dr. Moyo is a pre-eminent thinker who influences key decision makers in strategic investment and public policy. Her New York Times bestselling books, including Edge of Chaos, established her as a leading voice in international economic discourse. Dr. Moyo holds a PhD in economics from Oxford University and master's degrees from both Harvard University and American University.

Dr. Moyo's biography and insights spanning topics across economics, technology, globalization, leadership and management, democracy, geopolitics, asset allocation, et al. are included in the Press Kit which can be downloaded online here: https://dambisamoyo.com/ . This features a comprehensive list of publications, speeches, board memberships, House of Lords debates, awards and honors, strategy and investment experience, education, media interviews and more.

