Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to announce the resumption of its ongoing drilling program, following the release of our Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MMRE) update (see press release dated July 9, 2025).

CEO, John Florek, commented: "We're excited to resume drilling following the successful closing of our $11.1 million financing. These funds will advance exploration and development at both the Duquesne West and Lac Pelletier Gold Deposits.

"At Duquesne West alone, over 120,000 meters of historical drilling has already been completed; yet we believe this represents only 15-20% of the drilling ultimately required to fully delineate the deposit above 1,000 meters vertical depth. This positions us for substantial upside potential in both resource expansion and contained gold ounces."

The Duquesne West deposit demonstrates multiple high-grade gold zones hosted within a broader, lower-grade bulk-tonnage envelope. Approximately 44% of the current 1.46-million-ounce resource announced in our MMRE is considered amenable to conceptual open-pit extraction, while the remaining 56% is potentially mineable via conceptual underground methods (see press release dated July 9, 2025).

1As disclosed in the technical report filed on SEDAR+ on August 25, 2025, the Duquesne West Gold Project hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 27.3 million tonnes grading 1.69 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), containing 1.460 million troy ounces of gold. The estimate includes both open-pit and underground extraction scenarios and has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and NI 43-101. Sensitivity tables related to cut-off grades and resource confidence are provided in Table 3 of this document. The mineral resource is constrained by a conceptual pit shell and underground stope shapes to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The mineralized system remains open for potential resource expansion.

This next phase of delineation drilling will be strategically focused, with a planned 10,000 to 15,000 meters of drilling. The primary objectives include:

Expanding the open pit footprint;

Adding incremental ounces within host rock surrounding high-grade lenses; and

Twinning select historical drillholes; particularly those either excluded from the MMRE or downgraded to the Inferred category due to the absence of preserved core or collar data required to validate their classification;

Continue assaying unsampled historical core within the conceptual open-pit boundaries.

The 2024 exploration efforts have demonstrated significant potential for resource expansion both within and along strike of the conceptual open pit. This includes the discovery of previously unrecognized low-grade bulk tonnage zones, as well as high-grade gold lenses containing visible gold in our conceptual open pit boundaries (See Figure 1).





Figure 1: Location of 2024 intercepts with previously undiscovered low grade bulk tonnage zones as well as high grade lenses containing VG.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/272163_5240cd9cb4e5d879_002full.jpg

The 2025 program will represent a strategic continuation of the highly successful drilling campaigns conducted in 2023, 2024, and in earlier years. Key highlights from the 2023 and 2024 drilling programs are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: 2023 and 2024 drilling highlights

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ24-12 275.4 297.1 21.70 35.20 DQ23-05 556 566.8 10.80 15.85 DQ24-05 436.6 439.1 2.50 10.27 DQ24-18 65.8 69.3 2.50 8.62 DQ23-02 909.35 913 3.65 6.25 DQ23-01 531.3 543 11.70 5.63 DQ23-02 540.25 550.9 10.65 3.97 DQ23-07 228.2 235.3 7.20 2.80 DQ24-11 614.5 639.3 24.80 1.80 DQ23-02 814 839 25.00 1.69 DQ24-15 438.5 453 14.20 1.20 DQ24-02 49.5 101.6 52.10 0.80 DQ24-12 155.5 238.8 68.30 0.60 DQ24-08 63.7 85.2 21.50 0.60 DQ24-11 162.1 218.2 56.10 0.50 DQ24-12 46 76.5 30.50 0.45

Table 2 presents a summary of notable interceptions from historical drillholes completed by previous operators. These results highlight the significant thicknesses and grades encountered prior to our acquisition of the project. Importantly, the 2023 and 2024 drilling campaigns conducted by Emperor Metal successfully extended these mineralized zones, playing a key role in the subsequent expansion of the deposit's inferred resource.

Table 2: Some of the key intercepts in historical drilling. that will be followed up on in 2025 drilling.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) Company Name DQ06-03 620 640.5 20.50 3.90 Diadem Resources Ltd, 2006 DQ95-21 369.5 385.5 16.00 20.90 Santa Fe Canadian Mining Ltd 1995 DQ03-16 459.4 473 13.60 4.50 Queenston Mining Inc, 2004 DQ02-10 440.6 454 13.40 4.90 Kinross Gold Corp, 2002 DO-11-51 65.6 77.3 11.70 4.00 Xmet 2011 DQ02-02 310.35 321.5 11.15 6.90 Kinross Gold Corp, 2002 94-1 34.5 44.32 9.82 8.10 Globex 1994 DO-10-05 328.35 335.7 7.35 6.59 Xmet 2010 DO-11-38 16.9 23.6 6.70 9.00 Xmet 2011 DQ97-79 516.5 522.75 6.25 15.07 Santa Fe Canadian Mining Ltd 1997 CW-8 8.23 14.33 6.10 6.60 Claremont Mines Limited, 1982 DQ06-14 312 318 6.00 6.00 Diadem Resources Ltd, 2006 DO-11-38 16.9 22 5.10 11.66 Xmet 2011 DQ97-79 518 522.75 4.75 19.80 Santa Fe Canadian Mining Ltd 1994 DQ04-23W 349.3 353.9 4.60 12.13 Xmet 2010 DQ03-18EXT 69.8 74.35 4.55 9.29 Xmet 2010 DQ94-10 383.27 387.5 4.23 12.31 Santa Fe Canadian Mining Ltd 1994 DQ02-09 151.5 155 3.50 9.70 Kinross Gold Corp, 2002 DQ96-65 501.21 503 1.79 48.22 Santa Fe Canadian Mining Ltd 1996

Overall Strategic Plan

The 2025 drilling campaign at Emperor's Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec will comprise two integrated components. The first is an 8,000-metre historical core sampling program focused on assaying previously unsampled, lower-grade gold zones, with the objective of adding incremental ounces to the near-surface, open-pit resource. This initiative will also enhance geological modelling and increase confidence in existing mineralized zones, contributing to potential future economic optimization. The second component is a 10,000 to 15,000-metre diamond drilling program, scheduled to commence in November 2025, targeting step-out zones and potential resource expansion. Together, these programs are designed to systematically de-risk the project, refine the geological framework, and support future resource growth and economic assessments.

The 2025 season key components:

1) Expand the Open Pit Footprint: Target additional discoveries within the host rock containing high-grade gold lenses, focusing on the conceptual open-pit model.

2) Increase the Thickness of the High-Grade Lenses: Incorporate previously unaccounted lower-grade gold from the margins of high-grade lenses and continue to enhance their overall thickness.

3) Expand Mineralized Zones: Extend the lateral footprint of mineralized zones along strike and dip.

4) Discover New Zones: Explore potential new zones not yet included in the conceptual open-pit model, with a particular focus on eastward expansion.

5) Validate Historical Zones: Confirm existing high grade historical zones along plunge to determine extent of mineralization and bring inferred material into measured and indicted categories.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet, Quebec, Canada. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a 100% interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated Oct. 12, 2022, available on SEDAR+.

The 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Duquesne West Project outlines an Inferred Mineral Resource of 27.3 million tonnes, containing 1.460 million troy ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au, across both open-pit and underground mining scenarios2. The full technical report was filed on SEDAR+ on August 25, 2025. Sensitivity analyses supporting the estimate are presented in Table 3. Importantly, the gold system remains open along strike and at depth, highlighting strong potential for further resource growth and delineation.

Table 3: Maiden Mineral Resource and Sensitivity Table.(1) Derived from the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Duquesne West Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective July 2, 2025 by Warren E. Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. Fallon Clarke, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Kristopher Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo., a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/272163_5240cd9cb4e5d879_003full.jpg

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold- endowed structural zones.

Multiple scenarios exist to expand additional resources which include:

1) Underground High-Grade Gold.

2) Open Pit Bulk Tonnage Gold.

3) Underground Bulk Tonnage Gold.

2Apex Geoscience, July 2, 2025, NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Duquesne West Property Quebec, Canada, for Emperor Metals.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this prolific mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the company and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

