Honolulu, Hawai'i--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Orthogonal Thinker, Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the "Company"), a Hawai'i-based holding company integrating wellness, plant medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital assets, today announced DAT 3.0, its next-generation Decentralized Autonomous Treasury governance framework, and the planned integration of Ei.Ventures under a single operating structure. Together with the Company's recently launched Capital Infrastructure Group, these initiatives position Orthogonal as both architect and operator of a unified ecosystem designed to channel long-term capital into high-impact sectors.

"This is Conscious Capital put to work," said David Nikzad, founder and CEO of Orthogonal Thinker. "We're building financial and technological systems that expand human potential and create durable value. By bringing Ei.Ventures, the Capital Infrastructure Group, and DAT 3.0 together, we're laying the foundation for that future."

Founded in 2020, Ei.Ventures anchors Orthogonal's mission in wellness and human performance. Its early plant-science work and intellectual property helped shape Orthogonal's Conscious Capital thesis. Consolidating Ei.Ventures into Orthogonal brings wellness, technology and finance under one roof to drive long-term impact.

At the center of Orthogonal's platform is DAT 3.0, a rules-based treasury governance approach emphasizing transparency, programmability, and alignment. Capital Infrastructure Group applies that framework in the market - structuring vehicles and alliances that direct capital into AI, digital assets, clean energy, DePIN and related sectors. With Ei.Ventures as a consciousness-driven foundation, these three components form a living system where technology, markets, and human advancement reinforce one another.

"Decentralized Autonomous Treasuries are where capital and intelligence meet," Nikzad added. "We engineered DAT 3.0 to make capital flows auditable, adaptive, and mission-aligned. The market is turning and capital is moving again - we built Orthogonal for this moment."

About DAT 3.0

DAT 3.0 is Orthogonal's treasury governance framework that combines traditional controls with on-chain auditability and programmatic policy. It aims to provide transparent reserves and mandates, adaptive allocation within predefined guardrails, and long-term alignment between investors, operators and the mission.

About Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.

Orthogonal Thinker is a Hawai'i-based holding company investing in financial and operational infrastructure across AI, digital assets, clean energy, DePIN, and wellness. Founded in 2016, Orthogonal bridges long-term capital with transformative innovation through a conscious-capital approach and a growing portfolio of ventures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Orthogonal Thinker's strategies, anticipated market opportunities, and potential growth across artificial intelligence, digital assets, clean energy, validator node infrastructure, DePIN, defense, longevity, and related industries. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and projections that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially, including market volatility, regulatory developments, execution risks, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Orthogonal Thinker undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272205

SOURCE: Orthogonal Thinker, Inc.