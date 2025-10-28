Cellebrite DI Ltd: Actor, Host, Artist and Anti-Human Trafficking Advocate Terry Crews to Headline Cellebrite C2C User Summit 2026

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced Terry Crews will headline the Company's C2C User Summit 2026 - a premier digital investigation and intelligence industry event attended by hundreds of public safety and private sector professionals at the Washington, D.C. Marriott Marquis on April 13-17, 2026.

Crews is the host of America's Got Talent, a former NFL player, artist and actor and once played everyone's favorite police sergeant on the popular, award-winning show Brooklyn 99. An avid supporter of organizations that combat human trafficking, sexual assault and harassment, Crews is a captivating, inspiring speaker who will reflect on some of his own major setbacks - including surviving an abusive father and getting cut from the NFL - and will share actionable lessons on how to transform setbacks into sources of strength. Attendees can expect to leave empowered with strategies for building courage, fostering empathy and thriving in the face of challenges-skills that are essential in this line of work.

The C2C User Summit, now in its second year, further cements Cellebrite's position as an industry leader by bringing the brightest minds together to share knowledge, network and obtain world-class, hands-on instruction through immersive training offerings. The summit is highlighted by the Digital Justice Awards, a formal event known as the "Justys," which celebrates and awards peer-nominated digital forensic and investigative professionals who are making the biggest impact in their communities and have some of the sharpest skills in the field.

"We set a high bar with our first C2C User Summit, and I know our next will be even bigger and better. Terry Crews is a powerful addition - his dedication to advocating for the vulnerable fits directly into our mission. I know our customers and partners will be captivated by hearing his story," said Cellebrite Chief Marketing Officer David Gee. "Our priority is creating an event that will educate, inspire and energize our users. Get ready for all kinds of incredible thought leadership content to empower your work, including the latest innovations from Cellebrite and our newest addition of Corellium technology."

In addition to Crews, dozens of speakers will address a variety of digital forensic, investigative and intelligence topics. During the event, the community will have opportunities to expand their network, attend training for qualified professional credit and grow their knowledge tailored to every level of the investigative process, with specific content for examiners, investigators, prosecutors, defense, intelligence and corporate professionals.

