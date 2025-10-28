Bellingham, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Prime Sports Institute, Bellingham's premier destination for sports therapy, Bellingham massage, and athletic recovery, has announced the launch of its Back-to-School Baseline Concussion Testing and Sports Screen Program. This new service helps athletes of all ages prepare for the sports season safely by emphasizing prevention, performance readiness, and long-term wellness.

As youth and school sports programs ramp up across Whatcom County, Prime's new initiative gives parents, coaches, and athletes valuable tools to identify potential risks before they lead to injury. The Baseline Concussion Test establishes an athlete's cognitive and neurological baseline before any potential head injury occurs. In the event of a concussion, this data provides clinicians with critical insights for accurate post-injury comparisons and safer return-to-play timelines.

The Sports Screen complements concussion testing by assessing strength imbalances, movement patterns, and mobility limitations that could contribute to future injuries. Using advanced movement analysis and functional assessments, Prime's team of athletic trainers and therapists create individualized plans to correct weaknesses, enhance performance, and support recovery.

In addition to testing and screening, Prime Sports Institute is expanding its educational outreach to schools and sports organizations throughout Whatcom County. The team aims to provide resources on concussion awareness, recovery best practices, and the importance of early detection. By collaborating with local coaches, parents, and athletic programs, Prime is helping foster a culture of safety, education, and proactive health among young athletes.

Since opening in 2018, Prime Sports Institute has become a trusted hub for athletes and active individuals throughout Whatcom County. The institute's integrative model combines sports therapy, strength and conditioning, guided recovery tools, and expert Bellingham massage services - all under one roof. This comprehensive approach allows clients to move seamlessly between treatment, performance, and recovery, supported by one coordinated team.

The introduction of the Back-to-School Concussion Testing and Sports Screen Program reinforces Prime's commitment to proactive health and community wellness. By combining clinical expertise with personalized care, Prime continues to set the standard for athletic performance and rehabilitation in Northwest Washington.

Appointments for Baseline Concussion Testing and Sports Screens are now available. Athletes, parents, and coaches are encouraged to schedule early in the season for optimal readiness and continuity of care.

