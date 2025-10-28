Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 closes above 6,800 for first time

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 28th

  • Stocks are mixed after the major averages posted record closes to begin the week, including the S&P 500's first ever finish above 6,800. Big tech will take center stage later this week, with five Mag-7 companies set to report in the coming days.
  • Investors are also monitoring the latest trade developments between the U.S. and China. A meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart is set to take place on Thursday.
  • Global Fintech Conference Money20/20 is underway from Las Vegas. Grania Chesterton, VP of Awards for Money20/20, will join NYSE Live this morning to share more about the awards.

Opening Bell
Andrew Ross Sorkin celebrates his new book, "1929"

Closing Bell
Avantis Investors celebrates the five-year anniversary of their first fixed income listings

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807198/NYSE_Update_10_28.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-closes-above-6-800-for-first-time-302596831.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.