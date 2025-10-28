Proactive Worldwide President David Kalinowski Honored With Northern Illinois University Distinguished Alumni Award

David Kalinowski has been named a recipient of the Northern Illinois University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Distinguished Alumni Award.

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Proactive Worldwide, Inc., a global leader in competitive and market intelligence consulting, proudly announces that its President and Co-Founder, David Kalinowski, has been named a recipient of the Northern Illinois University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Distinguished Alumni Award.

On left, Dr. Robert Brinkmann, Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, David Kalinowski, and Dr. Lisa C. Freeman, President of Northern Illinois University.

Presented annually, the CLAS Distinguished Awards recognize exceptional members of the NIU community who have achieved prominence in their professional fields or made significant civic, cultural, or charitable contributions. Since their inception in 2009, these awards have celebrated alumni, faculty, and staff whose accomplishments uphold NIU's reputation for excellence.

Kalinowski, who earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Northern Illinois University, co-founded Proactive Worldwide in 1995 with a vision to transform how organizations use intelligence to drive strategic decisions. Under his leadership, Proactive Worldwide has become a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies across industries, providing deep market insights, early-warning intelligence, and actionable strategies that help global leaders stay out in front®.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kalinowski has been a passionate advocate for the competitive intelligence profession, frequently speaking at global conferences and mentoring future intelligence leaders. His commitment to excellence and integrity reflects the very values NIU's Distinguished Alumni Awards were created to honor.

"I'm deeply humbled to receive this recognition from my alma mater," said Kalinowski. "NIU played a foundational role in shaping my curiosity, leadership, and desire to make an impact. This award is a reflection of the mentors, colleagues, and clients who've shared in that journey."

