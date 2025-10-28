Costa Media: Qué Onnda 87.7 FM Wakes Up Washington DC With New Morning Show "En LaMorning"

Three charismatic voices - La Picosa, Maria José, and El David - join forces to deliver the ultimate Latin morning experience.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Costa Media, an independently owned and operated Spanish-language radio company, proudly announces the launch of "En LaMorning" on Qué Onnda 87.7 FM, airing weekdays during the morning drive. This vibrant new program invites listeners to start their day energized and entertained with an engaging mix of Latin hits, real conversations, and contagious laughter.

Already generating excitement across Washington, D.C., "En LaMorning" blends the warmth, wit, and chemistry of its three charismatic hosts - Carmen Fitzgerald "La Picosa," Maria José Rivera, and El David (David Bermúdez) - with upbeat music, local news, lifestyle segments, and spontaneous on-air moments that keep mornings fresh and fun.

"We are thrilled to welcome La Picosa, Maria José, and El David to the Qué Onnda 87.7 FM lineup," said Gerardo Lopez, President of Programming for Costa Media. "Their authenticity, energy, and connection with listeners perfectly embody our mission to deliver culturally resonant programming that celebrates and uplifts the Hispanic community in Washington, D.C. 'En LaMorning' is more than a show-it's a shared experience that makes every day brighter."

Meet the Hosts

Carmen Fitzgerald "La Picosa"

Born in Mexico City and rooted in Guanajuato heritage, Carmen Fitzgerald is one of the most recognized Latina radio personalities in the U.S. Her career began in Tampa Bay with "Noches Picosas" and has spanned major markets, including Washington, D.C., where her humor and authenticity have earned thousands of loyal listeners. Charismatic and unapologetically real, La Picosa brings energy and connection to every morning.

Maria José Rivera

Originally from El Salvador and based in the U.S. for over two decades, Maria José began her radio career in 2011 and quickly became one of D.C.'s most beloved voices. Known for her humor, spontaneity, and relatable storytelling, she now joins Qué Onnda 87.7 FM and La Pantera 100.7 FM as part of En LaMorning's dynamic trio.

El David (David Bermúdez)

From Medellín, Colombia, David is an audiovisual producer and storyteller whose creativity lights up the airwaves. Passionate about music, technology, and travel, he transforms each segment into a memorable experience, engaging audiences with warmth and authenticity.

Expanding Leadership in Latino Media

With "En LaMorning," Costa Media continues to strengthen its leadership in Spanish-language broadcasting by delivering innovative, community-driven content for U.S. Latinos. The company's digital platform, QueOnnda.com, extends the show's presence through exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes moments, and social media interaction-creating a cross-platform experience that deepens engagement beyond the airwaves.

About Costa Media

Costa Media is a Hispanic-owned broadcasting powerhouse led by a management team with over 50 years of combined experience in radio programming, marketing, and sales. As a 100% minority-owned company, it is dedicated to serving Latino audiences with market-leading formats and aims to build a Northeast Regional Radio Network in underserved markets-amplifying Latino voices through powerful storytelling and music.

