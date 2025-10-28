Nueva Network Launches "Mujeres Create" - a Transformational Bilingual Podcast Empowering Latina Women to Lead, Create, and Thrive

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Nueva Network, the leading independent Latino audio company, proudly announces the debut of Mujeres Create, a groundbreaking bilingual podcast hosted by acclaimed transformational leader and coach Yesenia Bello. The podcast celebrates the limitless creative power of women and the ways they channel it to transform their lives, careers, and communities.

Aimed at redefining leadership and empowerment within the U.S. Latino community, Mujeres Create merges heartfelt storytelling, self-discovery, and creativity in a space that honors authenticity and ambition in equal measure. The podcast marks Nueva Network's entry into a new category of bilingual inspiration and leadership programming-created for women, by women.

"This podcast was born from my own journey of rediscovering creativity after facing burnout and personal loss," said Yesenia Bello, host and creator of Mujeres Create. "It's a space where women can reconnect with themselves, rewrite their stories, and awaken the power that's already within them. My hope is that every listener feels seen, inspired, and reminded that she is capable of creating a life that mirrors her dreams."

Drawing from her 22-year media career at NBCUniversal, Hulu, Google, and iHeartMedia, Bello brings an unmatched depth of insight and warmth to her interviews. Each week, she spotlights the voices of women who have transformed moments of adversity-career burnout, personal reinvention, or soul awakenings-into opportunities for growth, leadership, and purpose.

"With Mujeres Create, Nueva Network expands our storytelling universe to celebrate Latina creativity and leadership on a deeply human level," said José M. Villafañe, Founder & CEO of Nueva Network. "This podcast reflects the heartbeat of our mission-to amplify voices that inspire, uplift, and move culture forward."

Launching across Que Onnda's digital audio ecosystem and Nueva Network's national radio platform, Mujeres Create will also feature companion video content on YouTube and social channels-offering brands a turnkey opportunity to engage bilingual women who value authenticity, culture, and purpose-driven storytelling.

Episodes will drop every Tuesday across major podcast platforms and YouTube.

About Yesenia Bello

Born in the Dominican Republic and based in New York City, Yesenia Bello is a transformational leadership coach and former media executive with over two decades of experience at major global companies. After overcoming burnout and personal loss, she redefined success by helping others design careers and lives that honor their values, creativity, and well-being. Mujeres Create is an extension of her mission to inspire women to lead lives filled with purpose and self-expression.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is a 100% minority-owned audio media company representing 600 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, reaching 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. Nueva Network provides brands and agencies with efficient access to national audio, bilingual content, and creative storytelling opportunities that authentically connect with Latino audiences through radio, digital, and social platforms.

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nueva-network-launches-%22mujeres-create%22-a-transformational-bilingu-1092390