BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Escalate PR , the expert-only led and staffed communications agency trusted by the most ambitious technology brands, today announced the launch of its new Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) service. The offering quickly maximizes visibility and credibility in AI-powered answer engines.

What's New:

Proprietary LLM integration: Built with LLM Listed to analyze and boost brand mentions across top AI platforms. Utilizes ongoing prompt engineering and monitoring to enhance brand accuracy and market share.

Free AI audit: All Escalate PR prospects and clients receive a complimentary initial assessment that identifies missed opportunities, highlights competitive gaps, and evaluates the brand's current presence on popular AI platforms.

Ongoing actionable optimization: Unlike traditional audits or advisory services, Escalate PR's AEO service includes hands-on implementation to resolve technical and content issues, update brand information across on- and off-page sources, and running an ongoing PR program to strengthen credibility and maintain visibility in AI-driven search results.

Why it Matters:

Business leaders no longer search for links - they turn to AI platforms for direct, trusted answers. With large language models (LLMs) driving research, recommendations, and purchase decisions, brands must appear accurately and prominently in these results. Unlike traditional SEO, answer engines favor credible, editorial content that reflects Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness (E-E-A-T). Escalate PR's new AEO service, developed with LLM Listed, helps companies strengthen their presence across AI platforms by identifying content gaps and boosting visibility where it matters most.

Escalate's AEO service provides tools and strategies that deliver, including:

AI visibility audits - showing how leading AI models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot reference a brand compared to competitors, highlighting where improvements are needed.

Authority mapping - identifying the most influential sources driving AI citations and prioritizing them for optimization.

AI-optimized content programs - creating FAQs, glossaries, and comparison content in the structured formats AI models favor, boosting inclusion rates.

Proprietary prompt engineering & monitoring - continuously testing, refining, and launching prompts at scale across all relevant answer engines to improve brand presence and track share of model.

Execution & measurement - deploying content and media programs across owned and earned channels, with ongoing evaluation of AI citations and visibility gains.

"AI optimization is conversational search; ask a question, get an answer. No one's looking for a list of links anymore. Brands that don't structure information correctly and have little presence in validating earned media will lose attention to brands that understand the power of the prompt," said Joel Richman, founding partner, Escalate PR. "Our AEO service builds on Escalate PR's core strength in editorial storytelling by making sure coverage directly impacts how prominently companies show up in AI-driven platforms."

Early adopters of Escalate PR's AEO service have seen impressive results, achieving a 67 percent increase in AI visibility within just three months. This rapid lift underscores the power of optimizing brand presence specifically for AI-driven answer engines.

Ben Harper, Founder of LLM Listed , underscored the importance of this new discipline. "Companies must take control of how they are represented in this emerging environment and avoid being otherwise defined by incomplete or inaccurate AI responses," he said.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ's)

What is different about Escalate PR's Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Service? Escalate PR's AEO service uniquely combines proprietary LLM integration, ongoing prompt engineering, and hands-on PR execution to directly improve brand visibility and credibility across AI-powered answer engines.

Why does AEO Optimization Matter for Press Releases? AEO ensures press releases are structured and distributed in ways that make brand messages discoverable, trusted, and cited by AI platforms that now shape research and purchasing decisions.

What's included in Escalate PR's AEO offering? The service includes AI visibility audits, authority mapping, AI-optimized content creation, proprietary prompt engineering and monitoring, and full execution with measurable visibility tracking.

About Escalate PR

Escalate PR is the expert-only led and staffed communications agency trusted by today's most ambitious technology brands. Built on a senior-level experience only model, we deliver the strategic depth of a large firm with the agility and focus of a boutique. Our veteran team of PR counselors, strategists, and storytellers gets technology innovators the attention they deserve, shapes industry conversations, and accelerates growth. Escalate's decades of experience guiding global enterprises and emerging-market disruptors, combined with our creativity, credibility, and proven execution, stand brands apart and ahead.

