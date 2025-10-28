Zekelman Industries: Atlas Tube Introduces HSS Connections Hub to New Market at the Canadian Steel Conference

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Atlas Tube, a division of Zekelman Industries, is expanding its HSS Connections Hub to the Canadian market, providing engineers and fabricators access to an innovative digital platform that simplifies Hollow Structural Section (HSS) connection design from concept to construction. Following a successful debut in the U.S., the Connections Hub will be showcased at the upcoming Canadian Steel Conference, the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction's flagship event, held October 28-29 at Le Centre Sheraton Montreal.

The suite of engineering resources streamlines every stage of HSS connection design, improves team collaboration and eliminates outdated spreadsheets. At Atlas Tube's display in the exhibition area, visitors will experience live demonstrations and learn how these tools can benefit their current HSS connection designs.

Atlas Tube experts will be available to discuss the Connections Hub's features, including a variety of downloadable typical connection details and advanced HSS design calculators, which allow engineers to accurately design a variety of connections while reducing costs and complexity.

"We're expanding the benefits of our Connections Hub to Canadian projects as the next step for a solution that's already seen tremendous positive response in the U.S.," said Chris Hoyt, President, Atlas Tube. "Just as importantly, the tool directly supports the goal of the Buy Canadian Act by helping analyze and convert imported wide steel sections to Canadian-made HSS sections to benefit the economy and jobs."

With 72 Canadian code-specific calculators and professional-grade reporting tools, the Connections Hub empowers engineers to generate optimized designs quickly and streamline collaboration between engineers, fabricators and detailers, reducing late-stage project changes and improving communication across teams.

Find more information about the Connections Hub here and learn more about the Canadian Steel Conference here.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

