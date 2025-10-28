Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Let's Go Win, led by leadership strategist, best-selling author and executive coach JM Ryerson, today announced the formal launch of ABC: Align, Believe, Choose, a new, practical framework offered as both a keynote and a consulting engagement under Let's Go Win's executive coaching and consulting practice. ABC systematizes Let's Go Win's approach to helping executive teams clarify values, optimize mindset, and install daily operating habits that move results.

ABC is built in three sequential steps to form a systemized cultural audit.

Align: centers the organization on an "ACT sheet" that captures why the company exists, how it behaves, the three core values it lives by, and the outcomes it is pursuing.

Believe: addresses mindset and decision quality through a simple inquiry: is the current belief true, why is it held, and how is it showing up in the work.

Choose: turns alignment and belief into execution by defining meeting rhythm, accountability, and day-to-day behaviors that compound.

The framework emphasizes meeting discipline and recognition. Ryerson, who functions as an executive consultant and keynote speaker as the founder of Let's Go Win, teaches an A-E-I-O cadence for staff sessions: start with Achievements (wins), clarify Expectations, identify Issues, and confirm Outcomes with ownership and deadlines. He also encourages leaders to apply E-P-R-Encourage, Praise, Recognize-to improve engagement. The goal is shorter, more frequent check-ins that surface risks earlier, reduce unfocused discussion, and keep teams connected, including in hybrid environments.

"Most companies can't name their values the same way from one executive to the next, and meetings eat hours without moving the ball," said Ryerson, founder of Let's Go Win and author of best-selling books Let's Go Win, Champion's Daily Playbook, and Upgrade. "ABC gives leaders a shared language. When the team aligns on what matters, challenges the beliefs that limit performance, and chooses specific habits like a clear meeting cadence, results follow. It is simple on purpose."

Let's Go Win has expanded its leadership development offerings with the introduction of the ABC Method, a structured framework designed to help organizations strengthen alignment, clarify beliefs, and drive consistent execution across teams.

This methodology has been implemented by the platform for clients across Fortune 500 divisions in industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals, with reported improvements in employee morale, operational clarity, and revenue performance.

The ABC Method is now available through two formats: a conference keynote that introduces the framework to leadership audiences, and a hands-on advisory program that supports ACT sheet creation, belief mapping for executive teams, and implementation of the A-E-I-O meeting model. These sessions include practical resources such as worksheets and checklists that help managers translate the framework into daily routines and measurable outcomes.

Let's Go Win has delivered leadership and culture programs for more than six years, working with organizations to strengthen communication, accountability, and team cohesion through repeatable, value-based systems.

Availability

The ABC Framework is available now as a keynote, executive off-site session, or multi-week advisory engagement. Organizations can inquire about scheduling and program fit via letsgowin.com.

About Let's Go Win

Let's Go Win is a personal and professional development platform founded by JM Ryerson. The company equips leaders and teams with clear frameworks, practical tools, and coaching to build winning cultures and sustainable performance. Offerings include keynote speaking, executive coaching, group programs, and resources that help organizations align values, strengthen mindset, and execute with consistency. Learn more at letsgowin.com.

