Grand Junction, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Walitt Solutions today announced that its founder and principal consultant, Joshua Walitt, has been appointed to the Appraisal Standards Board (ASB) of The Appraisal Foundation, effective January 1, 2026.

The ASB is the body responsible for developing, interpreting, and amending the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)-the national ethics and performance standards for the appraisal profession. Comprised of eight members appointed by The Appraisal Foundation's Board of Trustees, the ASB holds authority over the subject, style, and content of USPAP, as well as related guidance and communications.

Walitt joins the Board as a nationally recognized valuation and compliance expert with more than two decades of experience in real estate, regulation, and education. Walitt joins as an individual, though through his firm, Walitt Solutions, he has provided consulting and training services to lenders, appraisers, management companies, technology providers, and regulatory agencies across the United States.

"I've built my career on the belief that strong standards protect both professionals and the public," said Walitt, founder and principal consultant of Walitt Solutions. "Serving on the Appraisal Standards Board is an opportunity to contribute to the framework that ensures credibility, consistency, and public trust across our profession."

Walitt's appointment reflects his ongoing commitment to advancing clarity, accountability, and education in the valuation field. A former member of the Colorado Board of Real Estate Appraisers and Immediate Past President of the National Association of Appraisers', Walitt has also served as an adjunct faculty instructor at Colorado Mesa University and as a frequent national speaker on appraisal compliance and modernization.

As a board member, Walitt will collaborate with fellow ASB members to guide appraisers and others through industry shifts, professional expectations, and technological advancements impacting valuation practice nationwide.

"The profession is entering a pivotal era," Walitt added. "Standards must reflect both the core ethics that define appraisers-the only independent and impartial parties to transactions-and the modern realities reshaping how appraisers work. I'm honored to help ensure that balance."

Walitt will continue leading Walitt Solutions as the principal consultant and founder, which remains focused on providing practical, compliance-driven consulting and education to clients throughout the real estate and valuation ecosystem.

About Walitt Solutions

Founded by valuation and compliance expert Joshua Walitt, Walitt Solutions provides consulting, training, and regulatory support for clients across the real estate and valuation sectors. The firm's services include compliance guidance, valuation review, investigations, and education for appraisers, lenders, regulators, and technology companies.

