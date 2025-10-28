Akdital Group, Morocco's leading private healthcare provider listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, today announced a major step in its global expansion with the signing of landmark strategic partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under these agreements, Akdital will collaborate with top-tier Saudi partners to develop and operate a network of multidisciplinary hospitals. By 2030, the projects will mobilize a total of SAR 5.3 billion (approximately USD 1.4 billion). The allocation includes 25 percent for real-estate investments led by partners, 60 percent for operating expenditures, and 15 percent for medical equipment and facility outfitting jointly financed by Akdital and its financial partners.

The partnerships were formalized during the Global Health Exhibitions held in Riyadh on October 27. Two agreements were signed covering both the development and management of a flagship hospital in Riyadh and the lease and operation of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mishari Hospital in the capital.

"This expansion marks a defining chapter in Akdital's international strategy," said Dr. Rochdi Talib, Chairman and CEO of Akdital Group. "By partnering with leading Saudi healthcare players, we are accelerating our global growth while bringing our expertise in hospital management and integrated care to one of the most dynamic healthcare ecosystems in the world."

The new projects will be overseen from Akdital's regional headquarters in Riyadh, established to support the Group's Middle East operations. This expansion underscores Akdital's ambition to become-starting from Morocco-a pan-African and Middle Eastern benchmark in private healthcare.

About Akdital

A pioneer and market leader in Morocco's private healthcare sector, Akdital Group is dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality medical care to all. The Group operates 41 healthcare facilities across 24 Moroccan cities, providing 4,111 beds and employing nearly 10,000 professionals committed to patient well-being.

Listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange since December 2022 under the ticker AKT, Akdital continues to drive innovation and regional development with a human-centered vision built on excellence, trust, and proximity.

